The Mumbai Bench of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, ITAT in the case Royal Twinkle Star Club Pvt. Ltd. Versus Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax observed and has held that section 14A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, thus, the disallowance cannot be more than the exempted income.The bench comprising of President, G.S. Pannu and the Judicial Member, Sandeep Singh Karhail in the case observed and has directed the AO in order to restrict the disallowance made under section 14A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to the extent of the income exempted which is being earned by the assessee.

The court stated that section 14A being the disallowance provision and as it is stated under the said section that while computing the total income of any assessee, no deduction will be permitted with regards of any expense which is incurred in relation to any income which is being exempt from income tax.

Therefore, in the said case, the appellant or assessee filed its return of income wherein it declared that a total amount Rs.6,83,32,200. Further, the court in the case observed that the assessee has earned a dividend income, which was being claimed as the exempt income. The court in the case also observed that the assessee in its profit and loss account has debited an amount of Rs.2,59,55,000 as an interest on the loan, wherein formatting the part of its financial costs.

Further, it has also been shown by the assessee in its balance sheet that a total investment for an amount of Rs.660,23,99,000. Therefore, the court also asked the assessee to show cause as to why the disallowance as stated under section 14A should not be made for the exempt income shown. In response to which, it has been submitted by the assessee in the case that it has not made any investment with a view to earning exempt income, and the assessee, as part of its business activity, which has been acquired a strategic stake in other companies in order to hold the business interest with a view to earning profit.

It has also been submitted by the assessee in the said case that the provisions of section 14A of the Income Tax Act are not applicable because no investment was being made with a view to earn the exempt income. Therefore, the Assessing Officer in the case did not agree with the submissions of the assessee and has computed the disallowance for an amount of Rs.2,59,40,898 as stated under section 14A reading with Rule 8D. Thus, the appeal filed by the CIT(A) was dismissed by the assessee. Further, it has also been contended by the assessee before the court that the disallowance under section 14A of the Income Tax Act cannot exceed the quantum of income exempted.

The court in the case observed and has also relied upon the decision of the Bombay High Court in the case of Nirved Traders (P.) Ltd. v/s Dy. CIT, wherein the court held that disallowance under section 14A cannot be more than exempt income.

Accordingly, the tribunal allowed the appeal of the assessee.

The counsel, Hiro Rai appeared for the Petitioner. The counsel, Riddhi Mishra represented the

Respondent.