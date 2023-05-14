The Delhi High Court in the case Ramesh Abhishek v. Lokpal od India & Anr observed and has stated that the interference in the proceedings pending before Lokpal of India, while exercising writ jurisdiction wherein it ought to be avoided unless there being something palpably wrong or contrary to law.

The bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh in the case observed that the repeated petitions wherein seeking to interdict in the proceedings before the anti-corruption body would defeat the purpose of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The court stated that Lokpal being a body which is created by Parliament to look into allegations of corruption and misconduct of public servants and that the anti-corruption body needs to be able to get enquiries and the investigation is to be done by specialised agencies in order for it to function effectively.

Further, the court in the case stated that the interference in the proceedings before the Lokpal, ought to be avoided unless there is something palpably wrong or contrary to law. Therefore, repeated plea has been filed seeking to interdict the proceedings before Lokpal would defeat the very purpose of the legislation.

In the present case, the plea was moved by one former IAS officer Ramesh Abhishek, wherein challenging the orders passed by the Lokpal of India on 02.02.2022 and January 03. It has also been directed by the anti-corruption body that the inquiries and investigation done by specialised agencies in order for it to function effectively. Therefore, the matter is then been referred by the Lokpal of India to the Enforcement Directorate in order to make enquiries in respect of immovable property and other properties of Abhishek. ED then communicated a report to Lokpal last year which was considered by the anti-corruption body on January 03. The said court ordered for an open inquiry and it was further directed that the investigation should be completed by ED within two months.

The court in the case stated that the entire matter is under consideration of the Lokpal of India and that the challenge made by Abhishek was to stop the investigation by anti-corruption body.

It has also been noted by the said court that various steps in terms of initiating prosecution are yet to be initiated by Lokpal of India, thus, prior to which Abhishek shall be afforded a hearing.

Further, it has been stated that Abhishek may also move an appropriate app application before Lokpal of India for dealing with the findings or conclusions in the final report that shall be filed by the Enforcement Directorate, ED.

Accordingly, the court disposed of the plea.