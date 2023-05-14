India has shown a great degree of responsibility by not proliferating as well as not competing with China in the form of achieving strategic parity.

India, even after testing a number of nuclear devices including thermonuclear ones on 11 May and 13 May in 1998—the so-called Pokhran II—still strongly believes that its national security interests can best be served in a nuclear weapons-free world. India never wanted to acquire nuclear weapons and was highly vocal about nuclear disarmament. India has contributed significantly in terms of ideas, resolutions, and action plans at the United Nations for achieving a nuclear weapons-free world since the advent of nuclear weapons in 1945. Unfortunately, none of the acknowledged nuclear weapons states (United States, Russia, United Kingdom, France, and China) paid any attention to India’s plea and kept engaging in vertical and horizontal proliferation.

India crossed the nuclear Rubicon in 1998 because of geopolitical necessity as well as it saw a greater deterioration of the regional security environment where China kept engaging in horizontal proliferation with Pakistan. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) had created asymmetry where nuclear “haves” had all the privileges and they considered themselves to be more responsible than the rest. The nuclear “have-nots” had to face all the challenges because they had become the signatories to the NPT after making a commitment that they will never acquire nuclear weapons. India had reflected strong reservations and had opined that the NPT remained “discriminatory” and hence India preferred to remain outside of the NPT. The clause which was inserted at the eleventh hour of negotiation on NPT stated that “those countries which have tested a nuclear device prior to 1 January 1967 will only be called acknowledged nuclear weapon states”.

The purpose of making an exclusive club of five countries was achieved.

Even if India tested the nuclear device both in 1974 and 1998, it was not acceptable to the acknowledged nuclear weapons states and India has never been perceived as a “de jure” nuclear weapons state. India, however, has been able to enjoy all the privileges which a “de jure” nuclear weapons state enjoys. Safeguards and verification measures do not apply to acknowledged nuclear weapons states. It remains voluntary. In India’s case, a similar understanding has been reached where “facility specific safeguards” will be applicable, especially in those nuclear reactors where imported nuclear fuel is being used. The last twenty-five years since Pokhran II have been momentous years of India’s pride where it is not only India’s voices which are now well heard among the comity of nations but also its respectability has increased.

The United States’ understanding of India’s predicament from a regional security perspective has been forming a major part of the debate.

The United States categorically accepted India to be a highly responsible nuclear player. India, despite being a non-signatory to the NPT, has followed all the provisions of the treaty in true spirit. Its record is impeccable and it has never engaged in any type of proliferation. The US took time but understood the larger context of geopolitics. The US had imposed both technological and economic sanctions against India after Pokhran I in 1974. The US brought all the stringent mechanisms in the form of export control laws with a purpose to contain India’s aspirations in the nuclear domain.

Through India’s resilience and its motivation, it was able to move ahead and build indigenous capacity in terms of technological know-how in designing reactors that were totally different from the rest of the world. When the rest of the world was either pursuing R&D in either Boiling Water Reactors (BWR) or Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR), India chose the path of conducting R&D in the field of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) and built 14 nuclear reactors indigenously. There is no denying the fact that India did pay the price in terms of time and money, but it became self-reliant. The US sanctions produced counterproductive results.

India was able to bring the United States to the table after Pokhran II for understanding each other’s perceptions on important strategic areas—civil nuclear cooperation, civil space cooperation, defence technology cooperation, and export control regulations—and how India could bring its national export control laws up to international standards mainly through track one dialogues. The mutual misperceptions on a number of areas, including India’s nuclear ambitions, were bridged. India, in the last twenty-five years, has demonstrated that it has behaved far more responsibly than many of the acknowledged nuclear weapon states.

The Indo-US civil nuclear cooperation agreement (the so-called 123 agreement) has been a manifestation of a very strong bilateral commitment shown by both sides. India was able to negotiate the 123 Agreement from a position of strength, where it has been given a “de facto” nuclear weapon status. India has openly segregated both its civil nuclear facilities and military facilities, and this perhaps is a very distinct status accorded by the United States. The intangibles may not have culminated into tangibles since the signing of the 123 Agreement in 2008, especially the cooperation which was anticipated then to happen mainly from the United States. However, India can leverage its interests and conduct nuclear cooperation with all the 48 members of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG)—an arrangement made against India by the US after Pokhran I, is now put on India’s platter on how best it can harness it. India, so far, has imported uranium only from Kazakhstan and Australia. India’s induction in NSG may seem important, but India needs to exploit the NSG waiver and conduct nuclear trade and commerce with all the members of the nuclear suppliers’ group.India’s nuclear weapon status is a reality irrespective of the definition given by NPT on “what constitutes a nuclear weapon state”. India has shown a great degree of responsibility by not proliferating as well as not competing with China in the form of achieving strategic parity. At the same time, India certainly has been able to offset China’s conventional superiority by possessing nuclear weapons. For India, the nuclear weapon in its inventory will remain minimal for maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent vis-à-vis Pakistan and China.

Dr Arvind Kumar is a Professor at the School of International Studies, JNU.