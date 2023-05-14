‘Anti-incumbency against state govt and serious graft charges against individual ministers are responsible

for BJP’s defeat’.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its electoral battle to Congress in Karnataka where Assembly elections were held on 10 May and the results were announced on Saturday. Despite a high octane campaign led by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP could not retain power in Karnataka, the only southern state where it was in power.

Experts saw a mixture of reasons behind the BJP’s debacle in the southern state. ‘’Anti-incumbency against the state government—the unhappiness with the state government was on account of the state government pulling in different directions and thus not moving forward,’’ political scientist and psephologist Sandeep Shastri said.

Senior journalist Rajshekhar said serious corruption charges against individual ministers and the government were responsible for the BJP’s defeat. He also saw delay in announcing candidates by the BJP for the Assembly elections as a reason behind the poor performance of the ruling party.

According to him, Congress’ guarantee schemes and clarity in announcing the candidates much before other parties too benefitted it.

Former journalist and political analyst Tyagaraj Sharma said, “The reasons are staring in the face. One of course is the anti-incumbency; then the fact is none of the candidates bothered to talk of development of the state per se. They were seeking votes only by showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and double engine growth and all that. They did not talk about what they would do for the constituency. They did not have a roadmap at all.’’

‘’The Amul-Nandini issue went against the interest of the local cooperative farmers. There are roughly about 1,500 cooperative farmers and out of them 1,100 are in Mysore belt. The results are obviously showing that all the votes have gone against the BJP. Even in March, there was controversy over FSSAI directing Food Business Operators (FBOs) to use the label “Dahi” for curd along with local nomenclatures. This obviously would agitate those who talk of regional language importance. The circular was withdrawn but it caused damage,’’ he said.

‘’BJP spoke only about local elections. They latched on to corruption, but the government did not seem to have done anything to refute allegations of corruption despite the fact that letters were written by the Contractor Association of India. Even if it was an allegation, they should have made an attempt of checking and cross-checking. Nothing was done,’’ he said.

He said locals and even those who have settled in Bengaluru complained of lack of infrastructure in the city which hosts global investors’ meet. ‘’Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may be individually a very good person, but he lacked control over his flock. Denial of tickets to Jagadish Shetter and Laxman Savadi also went against the party and it divided the Lingayat votes,’’ he saidd.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Assembly elections results have shown a ray of hope for the Congress party for the next Lok Sabha elections and expressed confidence that all the Opposition parties will come together to defeat the BJP next year.