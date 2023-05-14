The post-test scenario wasn’t easy for India, as the US imposed sanctions; UK and Germany too criticised India.

New Delhi: 11 May marked the completion of 25 years of the Pokhran nuclear test II, a landmark event which proved to be a milestone in the nuclear aspirations of India. A set of five nuclear tests, led by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, were conducted on 11 and 13 May 1998, in Pokhran in Rajasthan. It is called Pokhran II because India had exploded its first nuclear device in 1974, code named “Smiling Budhha” during Indira Gandhi’s rule at the same testing range in the Pakistan-bordering state.

According to a government statement, five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs were conducted. The first three detonations that took place simultaneously included a 45 kt thermonuclear device, a 15 kt fission device and a 0.2 kt sub-kiloton. The two nuclear devices detonated simultaneously on 13 May were also in the sub-kiloton range–0.5 kt and 0.3 kt.

The government had said the tests were fully successful in terms of achieving their scientific objectives and the capability to build fission and thermonuclear weapons with yields up to 200 kt.

It was not that India did not try to revive nuclear research earlier. It did but could not succeed ostensibly due to surveillance by American satellites and threat of sanctions. In 1995, then Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao had ordered for nuclear tests, but they had to be aborted due to enormous pressure from then US President Bill Clinton and his administration.

When the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee came to power, it ordered for the tests to be conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Atomic Energy Commission (AEC). Dr Kalam, the then Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister and Director of DRDO, and Dr R. Chidambaram, Chairman of AEC, were the chief coordinators of the tests.

The announcement of the tests by India stunned the world. The post-test scenario for India was not so easy. The news of the tests left the western world surprised and shocked. The US under the presidentship of Bill Clinton imposed sanctions against India. While Britain and Germany too criticised India for the tests, the then United Nations (UN) Secretary General Kofi Annan had expressed deep regret. It posed a challenge before India to convince the western nations and explain before them that the tests were conducted to defend India’s sovereignty.

Whatever the criticism or sanctions, the tests eventually helped India get its rightful global space. After the tests, then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state which joined the nuclear club of nations that had the United States, Soviet Union, Britain, France and China as its members.

It was not that India conducted the tests just for the sake of conducting. It had a strong reason and concern arising out of the geo-political scenario. Since Independence, India did not have very good relationships with neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China. Both the countries had indulged in conventional wars with India earlier. China, which had defeated India in 1962 war, had become a nuclear power in 1964 itself, much before India conducted its first nuclear test, while Pakistan was continuously indulging in sub-conventional wars like sponsoring terrorism from across the border. This created a fear of nuclear attack from the neighbouring states.

Nevertheless, India stood firm on its decision and Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee said that the tests were not for self-glorification nor for display of power, but they were the result of policy of minimum deterrence. Later, through matured and engaging diplomacy, India managed to normalise relations with the countries which were enraged by the tests.

Perturbed by the development, Pakistan issued a statement accusing India of indulging in an arms race and in the same month on 28 and 30 May 1998, conducted its own nuclear tests. However, it too faced opposition and criticism from the western countries.

In recognition of the scientific and technological achievements in the country, the government announced that 11 May will be celebrated as National Technology Day every year. The first National Technology Day was celebrated on 11 May 1999.