There is a lot of scope for improvement. India needs more patients from Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

India’s reputation as a producer of quality vaccines and pharma products got a boost during the pandemic. India should thus look to increase its share in the world wellness tourism market. The Medical Value Travel (MVT) in India is expected to grow to $ 13 billion by 2026. Medical Tourism means people from abroad coming to India for treatment of the body and mind. It includes allopathy, nature cure like Ayurveda/Yoga and spiritual Indic philosophy.



What is India’s advantage? Quality medical care, lower cost, doctors are fluent in English and a rich tradition of wellness. In 2019, foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India on account of medical visa was 697,000 (2017 4,95,056). According to statistics, India receives most of its medical tourists from Afghanistan, Oman, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nigeria, Kenya and Iraq.

According to Ministry of Tourism Statistics Pg. 59, in 2020 FTAs were 186,644. West Asia and Africa are significant contributors. To the countries above add Sudan, Tanzania and Yemen. There is scope for improvement. India needs more patients from Europe, Africa and Central Asia. After all just look at the cost differential.

A former diplomat who worked in Netherlands in the early 2000s told this author that getting appointments for non-life threatening diseases took months unlike India where there is virtually zero waiting time for any procedure. According to a former diplomat who worked in Africa, India must look to help those at the bottom of the pyramid. An Indian origin doctor who works in Nairobi shared insights of Kenya’s healthcare sector.

He said that every Kenyan has to contribute to the NHIF (National Health Insurance Fund). To travel they have to produce a certificate from a local doctor that Kenya does not have facilities to treat that illness. The rich, however, prefer to travel overseas for treatment.

The cost of treatment in Kenya is 4-5 times that of India. Trust in Indian doctors is high. Service levels in Kenya are lower than India. Kenya has 4-5 medical colleges across sectors.

MVT must also be looked at through the prism of foreign policy and economic benefits. State governments must realize multiplier effect of MVT and support it. Here are some ideas on what India can do to promote MVT.

Medical Tourism requires a Cross Ministry and Public-private partnership effort. The ministry of health, external affairs, Ayush, tourism and civil aviation need to work together with private hospitals and state governments. A collaborative effort and regular interaction between ministries and hospitals would build an element of trust essential if potential has to be realized.