New Delhi: In its Maiden performance at the 36th All India National Youth Festival held at Jain University, Bengaluru from 24 to 28 Feb 2023, Apeejay Stya University, Sohna, Gurugram gave a sterling performance and bagged 8 medals.

ASU, emerged as a champion in 8 events at the National Youth Festival in which 124 Universities from across the country were participating.

After qualifying with flying colours at the 36th Inter University North-West Zone Youth Festival held at Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Ambala-Mullana, ASU, forayed its victory in the National Youth Festival making a mark for itself.

3 Gold Medals were bagged in Classical Instrumental Solo (Percussion), Light Vocal Ghazal and Western Solo.

3 Silver Medals were awarded to Classical Dance, Elocution and Clay Modelling.

2 Bronze Medals were procured in Western Group Song and Rangoli. The jubilant performers were ecstatic about their outstanding participation. Under the dynamic leadership of Mrs Sushma Paul Berlia, a noted Educationist and Entrepreneur who was the first woman President of PHDCCI, Apeejay Education which is running over 26 Institutions in the country is covering commendable milestones. Dr. Sucharita, Pro- Vice Chancellor Congratulated the Chancellor Mrs Sushma Paul Berlia on this laudable achievement and shared the joyous moments with the medallists.