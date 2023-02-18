Award-winning director Unnikrishnan B. provides insights into his journey as a director and his latest film ‘Christopher’.

Unnikrishnan B. is an award-winning director from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. Prior to his foray into the film industry, he worked a lecturer in various colleges. His first opportunity to turnheads in the industry was the chance to write the script for T.K. Raveev Kumar’s ‘Jalamarmaram, which received the Kerala State Film Award for ‘Best Screenplay’. Following his initial success, he has acquired several awards for many of his screenplays, and he even directed the country’s first movie (Villain) entirely shot in 8k resolution. Beyond the film industry, he has served as the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) in 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2017. He was appointed to serve as the All India Film Employees Confederation’s general secretary in 2014. (AIFEC). He serves as the director of Saamskaarika Kshemanidhi in Kerala, and is a member of the advisory board for the Cine Workers’ Welfare Board.

In an insightful conversation with Mr. Unnikrishnan B. we learnt a bit about his journey as a director and his latest film “Christopher.”

Q. Please share your journey with us of becoming a film director. What was your inspiration behind it?

A. I began my career in films as a screenwriter. But I always wanted to be a director. So it is not by accident, but by choice that I became a director. I wrote “Tiger,” directed by Shaji Kailas in 2005, which was a blockbuster and was immediately offered another film by Shaji. As I was writing it, Shaji suddenly joined another film titled “Don” and the film I was working on got pushed indefinitely. It was Suresh Gopi who suggested that I should direct it. That’s how my first directorial happened.

Q. Would you like to tell us about your criteria for choosing a film to direct?

A. I want to do films that entertain. “Entertain” is a word that has become growingly dubious, of late. I always believe that films should entertain people. Everything else is secondary.

Q. Your last film Christopher is getting a buzz despite of mixed reviews. What are your comments?

A. Many people, especially critics, say a lot of good things about Christopher’s making. But I will be happy only if the film manages to be profitable. As it completes its first week run, I think it will recover its cost with some margin. I’m happy with that.

Q. What are your views on film making in the recent era, what are the elements that can make a film work?

A. As I mentioned earlier, films shouldn’t fail to entertain people. Also, they should deliver a quality theatre experience. Great visuals and sound are of paramount elements of a great film.

Q. Please comment about your upcoming projects

A. I am working with extremely gifted young writers such as – Sharis Mohammed, Devaduth Shaji, Sharfu and Suhas. I am excited by the sheer energy and fire these young guys bring to their work.

Q. Do you think South Indian cinema is giving a fight to Bollywood?

A. The market boundaries are getting blurred. Any regional film can be easily termed ‘pan Indian’ now. The market has become more hybrid, more pluralistic. That’s perfectly fine.