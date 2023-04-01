The Central Government appointed Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar as the Additional Judge of the Punjab And Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium On March 22 had reiterated the proposal of Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar to be appointed as the judge of the High Court. Earlier, on 25.07.2022, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of him for elevation. Further, Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar can also be appointed after the Department of Justice flagged certain issues and returned the proposal in November 2022

Therefore, the Supreme Court Collegium observed and has reiterated the name of Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar after seeking fresh inputs from the High Court collegium on the issues being flagged by the Centre. Further, the Supreme Court collegium for the appointment also took the views of two more consultee judges who were recently being appointed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Collegium comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph stated while examining all the aspects of the matter, The SC Collegium is of the view that Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar is fit and is suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Further, the Supreme Court Collegium stated that it should be processed at the earliest, while reiterating the proposal.