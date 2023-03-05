Lucknow is known for its endless variety of kebabs, biryani and sweets. A note on five places to eat in the city.

Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, has been romanticized by many filmmakers, historians and poets over the years. The late Satyajit Ray immortalized the city in his iconic film “Shatranj Ke Khiladi”. Be it the “tehzeeb”, architectural marvels, rich literature, or the opulent culinary spread, Lucknow never ceases to charm.

Awadhi cuisine which is the soul of Lucknow’s gastronomical saga is an unforgettable experience in dining and finesse. In the 17th Century, Awadhi food thrived under the patronage of Burhan-ul-Mulk, the first Nawab of Awadh.

The eclectic variety of dishes available in Lucknow were introduced and perfected by expert chefs of the royal kitchens of the region. Famous all across the world for its endless variety of kebabs, biryani and sweets, Lucknow is an absolute paradise for food lovers. From its popular street food, restaurants and authentic cuisines from new age home chefs who run their own “Cloud Kitchen”, the city has the unique ability of turning any foodie into an aficionado.

So, prepare your ‘Bucket List’, take a note of these 5 places to eat in the city, whilst making sure you don’t start salivating already.

“Galauti Kababs” of Tunday

Nawab Asa-ud Daula was a man who took his food as seriously as his court affairs. As the Nawab started getting old, he began losing his teeth but he was in no mood to let this come between him and his love for good food. He ordered the “Khansamas” to make the softest kebabs that would require no chewing, and to do this without compromising on the flavours. Quite an interesting tale behind the name “Galauti Kabab”

“Tunday Kababi” the famous Kebab shop by Haji Murad Ali came into being around the end of the 17th century. The original outlet is in the Akbari Gate area in Chowk but the popular one is situated in Aminabad. The kebabs made here have maintained the succulent texture and aromatic flavour of yesteryears. Tunday continues to follow a closely guarded family recipe. Upon a bit of interrogation, the cooks divulge that a special masala is prepared for the kababs that use an incredible 170 different spices. Try to eat at the spot with the food being hot and freshly served, though takeaway options are available too.

Where: Naaz Cinema Road, Aminabad, Phone: 0522- 4307223

Price: Average Cost for Two = Rs 400

Basket Chaat at Royal Café

Royal Cafe has been a landmark of Lucknow for decades. The location of Royal Cafe is such that it divides Hazratganj, the iconic promenade of the city into two halves.

Basket Chaat at Royal Cafe Lucknow is THE DISH for which people flock from all-over. A rich, creamy and colourful dish, the chaat here is a perfect foil to your snacking cravings. The basket in the chaat is made of deep-fried potato. This basket is then topped with Vada, Alu Tikki, Chole, creamy curd, spices, various chutneys, and some mixture along with pomegranates. Just as fancy and vibrant the dish is, the creator Hardayal Maurya – The Chaat King – is no less. A jovial person in his characteristic “Gandhi Topi” and apron, Maurya ji is often surrounded by people requesting selfies.

Where: Hazratganj opposite Sahu Cinema, Phone: 0522- 2625555

Price: Average Cost for Two = Rs 500

Burra Kababs of Nandita’s Royal Kitchen

It is difficult to pinpoint at the exact origins of Burra kababs, according to folklore they were meant to be cooked on a barbeque and served on roads for travellers and traders. Nandita, a home-maker has popularized the famous “Burra Kababs” by giving her personal touch and innovative twist to the recipe. She runs her own “Cloud Kitchen ‘’ in Purana Quila area of Lucknow and her endeavour is to revive the lost recipes in their original form.

The Mutton Burra is juicy and well marinated with an assortment of spices which will transport you to a bygone era where food used to be cooked without any use of preservatives and chemicals. The spices used are made by grinding whole organic spices. No pre-mixes available in the market are used. This royal “Cloud Kitchen” also offers a variety of Awadhi fare like Mutton Nihari, Galauti Kababs and Kakori Kababs.

The objective of this home kitchen is to provide great homemade taste to patrons along with good health in all its preparations. Orders have to be placed with 1 day’s prior notice.

Where: 27, Purana Quila, Phone: 9956563631

Price: Average cost for 2 = Rs 1000

Sweets and Savouries of Chhappan Bhog

Chhappan Bhog is a reputed name in premium quality sweets, namkeen and other delectable delicacies. Since its inception in 1992, they have been providing the best quality products wrapped in traditional cordiality.

“Chhappan Bhog” is a mythological name derived from ancient times of the Mahabharata, when a royal get-to-gather would take place with 56 delicacies being offered to the deity. At this sweet shop you can relish an assortment of authentic Indian sweets and savouries, few of which are age old with a dash of innovation and some made from new recipes to tickle your taste buds.

The award-winning Exotica Sweet made of Dry fruits and Gold Vark, Mewa Bite, first Indian Sweet made without any preservative with longer shelf life, Alu Tikki and Masala Matar made of pan-fried boiled chick peas with dollops of Desi Ghee and sprinkled with ginger and coriander, all of these offerings are worth every minute of your visit to Chhappan Bhog.

Where: PD Road, Sadar Bazaar, Phone: 7275565656

Price: Depending on your Order

Chicken Masala of Open-Air Restaurant

If you are in Lucknow then don’t miss the chance to hang out at Open- Air restaurant near UP Press club. Do not be surprised once you reach the restaurant if an attendant appears from nowhere, rattle out the menu, take the order and vanish. Thereafter, the food will suddenly appear after a few minutes. Almost like magic.

Though they have a variety of options to choose from like Galauti Kababs, Shami Kababs to Biryanis, Chicken Masala is one dish you should not miss here. The gravy is made of Coconut mixed with a variety of spices and the preparation time for the “Masala” is an incredible 12 hours. The texture of the meat along with the

This place can give its more famed outlets a run for their money for sure. Great Place. Do Visit

Where: Near Tulsi Theatre, Hazratganj, Phone: 9839041659

Price: Average Cost for Two =Rs 600