On a windy winter afternoon earlier this year, I decided to visit the newly launched DISCOVER Collection Club at Ashoka Hotel, Delhi. It claimed to be the last word in luxury, and I was curious to find out if it lived up to that promise. As my car pulled up to its sleek, well-apportioned doors reminiscent of Manhattan apartment buildings, I was quite impressed.

Once inside, their efficient team walked me through their numerous wellness treatments and gave me a tour of the beautifully designed property that boasted soothing nature-inspired decor and had contemporary art adorning its walls. The DISCOVER Collection Club is a members only recreational club, whose flagship property recently opened in Delhi.

Describing themselves as a ‘bespoke wellness environment’, they offer their members access to a spa and beauty club where treatments are done with top of the line organic and natural products; a state-of-the-art temperature and oxygen-controlled gym; aerial yoga amenities; and a lush swimming pool. Their extensive wellness facilities include therapies like cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy among other healing treatments.

The Club also has a Lounge, a Tea Salon and a restaurant called The Glass House where one can sample a variety of meals. “All the services, therapies and experiences at this holistic centre are personalized, keeping in mind individual preferences and member’s lifestyles,” assures Meraj Khan who is the Chairman of the Gravity Global Group.

All this and more about the brand’s genesis was related to me over a steaming cup of green tea. Finally, it was time for me to choose my wellness treatments. I was most intrigued by their cryotherapy offering, as they claim to be only one of two places in all of North India offering this therapy with anti-ageing and overall wellness benefits. So, I clubbed this with my full body massage. In addition, I chose the Vietnamese Cupping Therapy to de-stress after the excesses of the holiday season. The added attraction of this treatment was the fact that my therapist was trained in Vietnam.

Cryotherapy or cold therapy relies on exposing one’s skin to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes, for benefits that include reduction of migraines, numbing of nerve irritation, treatment of mood disorders, as well as atopic dermatitis and other skin conditions. It also helps tighten the skin to look more youthful and glowing.

The Vietnamese Cupping Therapy places round cups on the area where one is seeking relief from pain. I chose my back as I tend to store stress in that area. The cups are usually heated with fire and then dexterously moved on your skin for several minutes. This therapy is believed to help with relieving pain and alleviate musculoskeletal injuries, such as strains, sprains, injuries and inflammation.

It was my first time trying both these treatments, and though each one felt very unusual to me, I felt comfortable throughout. The cryotherapy offers almost immediate results as I could feel a tightness of the skin and visible glow on my face. I’m not sure about alleviation of pain through Vietnamese Cupping, but I certainly felt very relaxed after the whole treatment.

After my treatments, I was treated to a multi-course meal at their beautifully decorated restaurant, The Glass House, where I learnt more about the property. Explaining the idea behind their curated therapies, Khan shared, “With the DISCOVER Collection Club, we aim to set a new benchmark in ultra-luxury lifestyle and wellness experiences. We are building it upon the foundations of a discerning ultra-luxury lifestyle, coupled with world-class sustainable and holistic wellness expertise.”

DISCOVER Collection Club New Delhi



The DISCOVER Collection Club New Delhi runs on an invitation-only, tiered-membership model. It is a product of the vision of Bernard Bohnenberger, aka BB, CEO of DISCOVER Collection, and capital partners Vishal Sankhe and Meraj Khan, Founder of Gravity Global Group.

“Delhi is a swirling pool of talent and energy. And prominent community members have been longing for a private space like this, where they can come together to relax and rejuvenate. From the moment one walks through the doors of this club, the concierge and curators ensure that the bustle of the city fades away, and you enter a world of calm,” notes Khan.

A focus on sustainability and the use of locally sourced natural materials and amenities has lent the architecture and interior design of the space a tranquil and soothing ambiance. Every aspect offers a level of personalization unlike that which can be found elsewhere. So, the personal trainers are called professional ‘transformers’ who create and support holistic personalised programmes, which includes time for indulgent spas, wellness and beauty treatments, and customised, integrative health, nutrition and fitness plans.

Members can also book an exclusive lounge on the property for private use. Discerning culinaires will be pleased to know that the ingredients for the tasty dishes served to them are sourced from the in-house rooftop vegetable garden and benefit from a fully integrated, alkaline water supply.

“We want to change the narrative around and relationship with wellness. DISCOVER Collection Club New Delhi is our first step towards building a global brand that changes the way people think about their health and wellness, by enhancing the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional happiness of our members, our teams and our host communities,” says Bohnenberger.

His vision certainly rings true with what’s on offer to members, yet one must be prepared for the steep cost of membership. Fortunately, there are multiple pricing grades for one to choose from. As I devoured my healthy and delicious multi-course meal consisting of soup, salad, multiple starters, a quinoa based main course and delectable desserts, I felt satiated from head to toe. It was a pampering session that I would remember for weeks to come.

Noor Anand Chawla writes on lifestyle for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com