There is something truly hearty about a rich Punjabi meal. Its soul-satisfying flavours and innovative use of spices and healthy fats like ghee and butter, have made it a favoured cuisine around the world. A name that is now synonymous with Punjabi cuisine is Punjab Grill, the flagship brand of Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd., which was launched in 2008 by Amit Burman and Rohit Aggarwal. According to its website, Punjab Grill, “Aims to celebrate the grand culinary traditions of undivided Punjab and provide patrons with an authentic experience of delicious Punjabi Cuisine.” Their formula of adhering to the highest standards and presenting age-old recipes with a modern flair has certainly hit the right note with patrons in Delhi and the rest of the country. Apart from its national presence, Punjab Grill also has outlets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore.

Sunday Guardian Review speaks to Armaan Aggarwal, the Brand Manager of Punjab Grill, to find out what else is cooking for the brand. Excerpts from an edited interview:

Q. What is the story of Punjab Grill?

A: Punjab Grill is the leader and pioneer of North Indian cuisine in India. We pride ourselves on serving the highest quality, authentic and soul-enriching North Indian food to our patrons since we opened in 2008. The lion head in our brand emblem represents the great Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was granted the title of Sher-E-Punjab (Lion of Punjab) for his bravery and courage. Taking inspiration from him, we aim to be the front runners of North Indian cuisine in the country and pursue this goal with utmost passion and bravado.

Over the years, we have expanded tremendously. Our latest outlets have opened in Worldmark Gurugram, Advant Business Park Noida and Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida. We selected these locations because they cater to our target audience, which largely consists of corporate professionals, shoppers in the malls, and residents of these areas.

Q. Tell us about Chef Sareen Madhiyan and what he brings to the table for Punjab Grill patrons.

A: Chef Sareen Madhiyan has industry experience of more than 15 years and has been successfully heading the kitchens of Punjab Grill located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune. Sareen ventured into the hospitality industry to lend a fresh and focused approach to the dining experience in the country. Having worked with some of the finest brands in the hospitality sector before joining Lite Bite Foods, Sareen learned the art of cooking from his grandparents while growing up, which later evolved into his passion.

With exposure to the culinary culture abroad, Sareen brings a gamut of fresh ideas to Punjab Grill, while staying true to the cuisine’s Punjabi roots. He enjoys the fast-paced lifestyle of the city and credits it as being the inspiration for him to create innovative recipes and deliver them consistently. He also gives praises his team, each of whom uses their individual strength to achieve a collective goal and make a success of their varied ventures.

Q. What’s next on the cards?

A: There is more expansion on the cards this year. We are planning to open over 100 outlets by the end of financial year ‘27-28. We want to be the leading North Indian F&B brand with the largest footprint.

With this in mind, we have taken a different, fresh approach while creating the interiors of our new Punjab Grill outlets. Our Advant and Gaur City Noida outlets have a very minimal, clean and contemporary look, with each element paying homage to Punjab’s rich history and culinary culture.

We also have Worldmark Gurugram which is filled with colour, vibrancy and opulence, but has been designed in a modern style. As a brand, we are trying new things and it is an exciting time to be at Punjab Grill. This is just the beginning of our growth story.

Q. How do you stand apart from others in this field?

A: We focus on using our traditional recipes to create dishes which are served with modern presentation. We believe that our delicious array of authentic and contemporary North Indian dishes is unbeatable.

Q. Which are your most popular offerings? Why do you think they are popular?

A: Our Palak Patta Chaat is presented in a very unique manner and is deliciously crispy. Our Murgh Makhani, popularly known as ‘Butter Chicken’, is North India’s favourite dish! It’s creamy, soft, rich, tangy and lightly sweet – what’s not to love about it?! Our Salmon Tikka, made with imported Norwegian salmon, is cooked beautifully in our traditional tandoor. These are some of our most popular dishes.

Punjab Grill has been in the game for almost two decades and we are just beginning. Stay tuned as there’s lots more in store in the coming months!

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.