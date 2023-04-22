‘After getting the status of a national party, AAP is hoping to open its account in Rajasthan’.

NEW DELHI: The AAP Rajasthan unit recently announced the second list of new office bearers. In the new list, AAP announced 739 new block presidents and 264 persons were named for the district secretaries and other positions.

Apart from this, 43 state office bearers were announced by the Rajasthan unit. The AAP is on an expansion spree in Rajasthan and according to sources, in the last week of April, AAP General Secretary (Org), Sandeep Pathak, and the state-in-charge Vinay Mishra will pay a visit.

According to AAP leadership in Rajasthan, the work for the induction of state-level office bearers is done and now the party’s prime focus is inducting booth level workers. In the last 2018 Assembly elections, AAP fielded 142 candidates out of a total of 200 Assembly seats in the state. But the party was not able to fetch a single seat. AAP’s total vote share was 0.38%, with 1,36,345 votes polled. Now the party has announced it will fight elections on all 200 seats.

“Our party leadership is scouting to add young and energetic people to join at booth level. In the coming months, names of booth-level leaders will also be announced,” an AAP leader said.

The AAP leadership in the state claims that they have brought 5 lakh members under the party’s umbrella via direct and missed call campaigns and “soon we will double this number,” the AAP leader said.

Weeks ago, AAP announced state leadership and leadership for the Lok Sabha election. AAP has appointed Naveen Paliwal as AAP Rajasthan’s chief and apart from him, nine vice presidents, 11 joint secretaries, and two general secretaries were also appointed to the first list.

The aim is to bring 50,000 office bearers into its fold and according to state leadership, the central leadership is keenly focusing on the affairs of AAP Rajasthan. “Soon after forming teams, we will launch our campaign in the state and various senior leaders will visit the state,” the AAP leader said. The Assembly elections in the state could take place in the last months of 2023. After getting the status of the national party, AAP is hoping to open its account in Rajasthan.