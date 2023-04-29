Ahead of Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP, AAP is trying to penetrate the Hindi heartland.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has recently announced its state executive team for Chhattisgarh. The names of about 900 newly appointed office bearers have been announced in the new executive. Ahead of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, AAP is trying to penetrate the Hindi heartland.

AAP entered Chhattisgarh in 2014 and fought on all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, but lost its deposits on all seats. After four years in 2018, AAP again tried its political luck by fighting Assembly elections and 84 candidates were fielded out of a total of 90 seats, but AAP witnessed a rout in this election. After the Gujarat election episode, AAP is seen as more confident and according to sources, the party’s prime focus is to leave the Congress behind.

While talking to The Sunday Guardian, AAP Chhattisgarh president Komal Hupendi said “Various people have been given responsibilities in state executive and we have announced names of people from state to block level and soon names for the booth and village level will be announced.”

“These names are considered after taking feedback from the ground workers,” he added.

After completing the formation of state and booth executive teams, AAP is planning to kick off its campaign in the state. Oath-taking ceremony for newly appointed office bearers took place on 29 April. Both Sandeep Pathak, General Secretary (organization) and state in-charge Sanjeev Jha were present. Sandeep Pathak, General Secretary (organization), who belongs to Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, is keenly observing developments in the state. For the last two years, Pathak is working on the organizational structure of the party in the state. Chhattisgarh is a bipolar state and it is always seen as both Congress and BJP in competition. In the past, other parties like BSP, NCP and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh have tried their luck, but could not make any dent in these parties. The question remains whether AAP can find a place in Chhattisgarh politics.