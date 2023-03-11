NEW DELHI: Political temperatures in the national capital have risen after the arrest of former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP is currently facing various challenges, amid upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and next year’s Lok Sabha elections, and all this has come as a jolt for the party.

Against this backdrop, the Delhi unit of the BJP is planning a 400-day-long campaign against AAP. Keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind, Delhi BJP leaders will go into public and will campaign against AAP.“Under the leadership of working president Virender Sachdeva, every worker of Delhi BJP will spend the next 400 days telling the stories of corruption of Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain to the public,” a BJP functionary informed The Sunday Guardian.

According to the BJP leader, this campaign will continue till the Delhi Assembly election in 2025. With this campaign, BJP is hoping to puncture AAP’s anti-corruption image and target Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from the liquor policy, BJP will also take up other alleged scams in the public. Classroom scam, DTC bus scam, DJB scam, feedback unit, subsidies to power companies and advertisement scam will be taken up by the saffron party. Last year, before the MCD elections, Delhi BJP ran an aggressive campaign against the AAP’s liquor policy. From roads to metro stations, Delhi BJP leaders and workers campaigned against AAP. BJP also targeted AAP on social media platforms and various posters mocking AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were released.

AAP has also launched posters targeting the leadership of the Delhi BJP. Recently, Delhi BJP launched a new poster targeting both Kejriwal and Sisodia; in this poster, both leaders are termed “Jodi no 1”. According to sources in BJP, more posters targeting AAP will be launched in the coming days.

On 10March, Delhi BJP protested near the AAP office and erected a model of the Tihar Jail, two-person wearing masks of Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia were shown in the jail. The BJP workers raised slogans against AAP and demanded the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“Several workers of BJP have gathered near the AAP office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP will intensify this protest. The Vidhan Sabha will start on 17 March and all MLAs of the BJP will demand the resignation of Kejriwal. The protest will continue till Kejriwal resigns,” said Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.