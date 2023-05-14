BJP to launch what it has termed a ‘Maha-Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ from 30 May to 30 June.

NEW DELHI: The BJP will be launching what it has termed a “Maha-Jan Sampark Abhiyan” from 30 May to 30 June to commemorate the nine years of coming to power. Prime Minister Modi had taken oath for the second time on 30 May 2019.

The primary objective of this campaign, details of which have been exclusively made available to The Sunday Guardian, is to spread awareness about the government’s work and to activate party cadre. Under this program, 16 lakh BJP workers will fan across all the 543 Lok Sabha seats under a door-to-door outreach, meet targeted beneficiary outreach and interact with the identified groups and meet senior party members.

To ensure success of this campaign, multiple “National Campaign Tolis” comprising two Members (a Central Minister and National Office Bearer) will be constituted which will guide the “National toil” that will have 14 members, State tolis having 7 member, District level 6 members and 4 members at the Mandal (block) level. Tolis in Hindi means a small group.

The said campaign has been divided into 3 phases—First phase that will run till 25 May and will deal with selection of members for these tolis and their training. The second phase will run from 29 May till 20 June in which campaign activities in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be carried out.

In the last phase that will run from 20 June to 30 June, a door-to-door mega outreach that will involve booth level interaction will be done. Reaching out to the media will be a prominent part of this campaign. As per the plan, by 19 May, all mandal committees should be formed and a list of national and state media editors and social media Influencers and that of 250 influential families per Lok Sabha, will be compiled.

As per the directions issued by the office of BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, the state presidents and the state sangathan Mantris (organizational secretaries) have been asked to ensure timely preparation of the list of 1 Lakh influential families (250 per Lok Sabha) and the list of members participating in the campaign.

As part of their responsibilities, the state leadership will have to ensure the organization of interaction with editors, anchors and senior officials of media houses and social media influencers in the state.

They will have to monitor the campaigns regularly (via SARAL APP) and ensure good media and social media coverage of the campaign. They are also required to ensure the campaign missed call number and website are promoted.

In phase II of the campaign, which will begin from 29 May, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, State President, Leader of Opposition or Central Minister (where BJP is in opposition) will interact with Editors, anchors and senior officials of state media houses and social media influencers.

On 30-31 May 2023, a mega rally will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formally launch the said campaign. At the Lok Sabha level, 51 big rallies by the senior leaders will be done, which will include Union ministers, CMs and officer bearers. Similar events will also be organized simultaneously at the Assembly level.

The party leaders have been asked to conduct lunch and Interaction with senior party workers, do morcha sammelan (meetings of various wings), Labharthi Sammelan (meetings with beneficiaries) and celebrate Yoga Day in which each venue will showcase the achievements of the nine years of the Modi government.

In the Phase III of the campaign, which will begin on 23 June, which is the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, PM Modi will organize digital rallies at 10 Lakh booths. Following this, a door-to-door outreach campaign will be launched at the booth level. Nadda’s office has instructed the party bearers to ensure success of this outreach activity which involves discussing the Modi governments nine-year achievements, urging people to give a missed call on the campaign missed call number, distribute items such as the 9 year achievement pamphlet, calendar, face mask, etc and ensure stickers are pasted on the walls of households visited and at other prominent locations. On 25 June, after listening to the Mann Ki Baat program in a huge number at each booth level across the country, the BJP will screen a documentary on Emergency which was imposed in 1977 by the Indira Gandhi led Congress government in the evening.