NEW DELHI: Politics in the national capital has heated up after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was accused by the BJP of spending Rs 45 crore on renovating his official residence. The BJP alleged that around Rs 45 crore was spent on the “beautification” of Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence—6, Flagstaff Road—in the Civil Lines area of the city.

According to sources in Delhi BJP, an aggressive campaign against AAP will be launched and BJP workers and leaders will hit the streets in the coming days. Last year before the MCD elections BJP launched an aggressive campaign against AAP and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia after the liquor scam came to light.

Delhi BJP kicked the campaign this week by staging a massive demonstration near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the embezzlement of government funds in the beautification of his bungalow. A prototype of the Chief Minister’s bungalow next to the protest stage and a masked lookalike of CM Arvind Kejriwal was installed by BJP workers. Later various workers were detained by Delhi Police while trying to march towards CM’s residence. Both the opposition BJP and Congress are asking CM’s resignation on moral grounds.

While targeting Arvind Kejriwal LOP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that “Delhi was looted by Mohammad Ghaznavi to Ghori, from the British to the Congress and today Kejriwal is not only looting Delhi but has also ruined Delhi, but the Kejriwal will meet the same fate of looters.” “This fight of the BJP against corruption is going to bear fruits very soon when the kingpin of corruption Arvind Kejriwal will also go inside jail as Kejriwal’s entire tenure has been spent doing corruption,” he added.

“When the whole of Delhi was trembling due to the fear of Corona, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not even go to see any hospital because he was busy getting his bungalow built,” MP Dr Harsh Vardhan alleged. “Kejriwal has installed one curtain in his palace for Rs 8 lakh, but the cost of the curtains in our house is only Rs 225. He said that Kejriwal has covered his house with a curtain of Rs 1.5 crore, but his double-faced character has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi. Kejriwal has done the work of looting Delhi by becoming an impersonator,” said MP Manoj Tiwari.