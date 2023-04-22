NEW DELHI: The Congress, which has tried to corner AAP on the alleged case of liquor scam, has softened its approach towards it. Interestingly, the central leadership of the Congress has been dodging questions on whether the party should further its campaign against the AAP’s liquor scam.

Moreover, the party’s “amicable approach” towards the Delhi-based party has signalled that the doors of alliance for Lok Sabha elections, are open from the Congress side.

The cosy relationship between the two comes after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had shown solidarity against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament and after Mallikarjun Kharge’s Opposition unity phone call to Kejriwal.

However, confusingly, the party seems to have adopted a unique model where the Congress’ state units are continuing to attack the party (AAP), but its national leadership is trying to extend its sympathies to it. Moreover, the state leadership claims that there are no instructions from Congress’ central leadership as how to speak on the AAP liquor issue. “We haven’t been instructed in any way not to speak on AAP’s liquor scam. So we will continue to corner the AAP,” a Congress leader in Delhi Congress unit said.

Since there had been a high-decibel campaign from Delhi Congress against the AAP’s alleged liquor scam,it is being observed that there has been some resistance, on the idea of alliance, from some Delhi unit leaders.

But, Congress Delhi unit spokesperson, Munna Khan said, “If the Central leadership goes for an alliance with the AAP, there should be a meeting with Kejriwal and a clear negotiation should be done. If leadership thinks that there should be alliance, everyone will be ready to comply with it. The most important thing is that we have to fight against the BJP; we have to fight against their arrogance. Our national president Khargeji has clearly said that whosoever wants to fight against the BJP, our doors for alliance are open. In it anyone is welcome.”

Recently, Ajay Maken had put out a tweet making it clear that the Congress should not show any sympathy towards Kejriwal, further stating that the money earned by AAP through corrupt means was used against the Congress party in several states.

Maken had tweeted, “I believe that individuals like Kejriwal and his associates who face serious corruption charges should not be shown any sympathy or support. The allegations of Liquor Gate and Ghee Gate must be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should be punished. It is important for all political leaders, including those from the Indian National Congress (INC), to recognize that the money gained through corrupt means by Kejriwal has been used against the Congress in several states, including Punjab, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi….”

However, the top leadership of Congress denied Maken’s tweet as Congress’ stand. “Mr Maken has started off his tweet with ‘I believe’ which means it is his personal stand. It has nothing to do with the Congress party. The party has internal democracy and everyone is free to speak his or her mind,” a Congress general secretary said.