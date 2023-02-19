NEW DELHI: BJP Delhi unit has accused the Kejriwal-led Delhi government of callously poisoning the Yamuna. BJP leaders alleged that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has clearly stated that the Yamuna water coming from Haryana is clean but, the negligence of the Kejriwal government makes it poisonous.

BJP leaders said that out of 35 Sewage Treatment Plants of Delhi Jal Board, 23 treatment plants fail on basic standards and as a result of this, poisonous sewage is falling directly in Yamuna.

According to BJP leaders, NGT has said that it had imposed a fine of Rs 910 crore on the Delhi government in October 2022 for non-cooperation and failure in waste management, but despite this, the Delhi government neither started working on waste management by making any concrete plan nor did it pay, which clearly shows that the Delhi government is dogmatic.

BJP leaders said that NGT holding the Delhi government responsible for this negligence has imposed a fine of Rs 6,100 crore on it. The Kejriwal government wasted thousands of crores of Yamuna cleaning money for its publicity and to brighten its face and now the people of Delhi will have to bear this fine of Rs 6100 crore. They said that if the Delhi government had worked in a planned manner, Delhi would not have reached the pathetic condiworst condition. “In the matter of sewer pollution and waste management, there is an emergency-like situation in Delhi today. On one hand, the people of Delhi are forced to suffer from poisonous water and air, while, on the other hand, they will have to pay the fine due to negligence of the Kejriwal government,” said Delhi BJP working President Virender Sachdeva.

“We really wonder when Arvind Kejriwal will stop clashing with constitutional institutions and create an atmosphere of amicable working,” added Sachdeva. Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri demanded that the fine of Rs 6,100 crore imposed by the NGT on the Kejriwal government and Rs 900 crore imposed earlier should be recovered from the coffers of the Aam Aadmi Party. “The tax money of the people of Delhi has been spent by the Kejriwal government to bolster its image,” Bidhuri said.