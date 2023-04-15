‘Dharohar Bharat Ki-Punruthaan ki Kahaani’ shows how PM Modi’s administration has placed a strong emphasis on preserving India’s rich historical, societal, and cultural heritage.

NEW DELHI: The compelling series “Dharohar Bharat Ki Punarutthaan Ki Kahani” on Doordarshan demonstrates how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has placed a strong emphasis on preserving India’s rich historical, societal, and cultural heritage while also honouring its freedom fighters and soldiers’ supreme sacrifice.

The first part of the two-part series documentary was aired on DD on 14 April and the second part aired on 15 April.

The series is anchored by the famous YouTuber and presenter Kamiya Jani.

The first part of the series describes the measures taken by the Prime Minister Modi administration to preserve the rich history of the architectural wonders of India. Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Ujjain Temple in Madhya Pradesh, Kashi Mandir in Banaras, and other temples are mentioned in the first part of the documentary.

The series also explains the extraordinary developments that have taken place at various religious shrines since PM Modi has taken office.

The documentary has also covered themes such as celebrating the lives of freedom fighters at inspirational locations like the Cellular Jail, giving prominence to the contribution of Netaji Bose through a grand statue at the India Gate canopy, and paying tribute to the heroic contributions of patriots through the War Memorial.

According to the government, it is crucial for today’s youth to comprehend the importance of the freedom fighters’ sacrifices and honour their legacy.

The documentary sheds light on the restored and embellished spiritual centres like Sabarmati Ashram and elucidates the reasons behind the establishment of new monuments and statues like the Statue of Unity and Panchteerth.

The Prime Minister and other cabinet ministers have also urged the public to watch the documentary. The Prime Minister and ministers used social media to amplify the message.

Not only politicians, but actors like Mahesh Babu, R. Madhavan and Sunny Doel are also requesting the public to watch documentaries and connect with their heritage and Indian roots.