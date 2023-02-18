Soros’ Open Society Foundation is clearly devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty.

Panaji: 92-year-old economic terrorist George Soros, while delivering a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference, opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be weakened by the business troubles of Gautam Adani, whose companies faced a massive stock market rout after US-based short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing the Adani group companies of stock manipulation, “opening the door” to a democratic revival in the country.

PM Modi would “have to answer questions” from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Mr Adani’s industrial empire, Soros said, noting that PM Modi had been “silent” on the topic.

“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined,” Soros had said, adding that “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament.”

This is not the first attack on India or Prime Minister Narendra Modi by economic terrorist George Soros. At the World Economic Forum at Davos 2020, Soros expressed, “Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway. The biggest and most frightening setback came in India, where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir—a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship.” Soros also pledged USD1 billion to fund a new university network to tackle the spread of nationalism in his speech at the World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos.

SO WHO IS GEORGE SOROS?

Here is an excerpt that is part of a case study conducted by Stanford University on Institutional Investors such as George Soros and Warren Buffet. The excerpt can be accessed at cs.standord.edu:

“The August 23, 1993 cover story of Business Week entitled ‘The Man Who Moves Markets’ paints the picture of an investor whose manipulation of the press is matched only his ability to manipulate his financial empire. By far, Soros’ greatest gains, however, have been destabilizing currencies on the global market. Time and time again, when a nation is in a monetary crisis, Soros is there to give the currency the last nudge, and then profit as it plummets. He bet against Asian currencies in 1997 and the peso in 1994.

Perhaps his most brash move was taking on the Bank of England in September of 1992.

England was in a precarious position in 1992. It had an agreement with other European nations to maintain its currency within certain bounds relative to the German mark under the ERM—Exchange Rate Mechanism—system. Economic troubles had reduced the true value of the pound, but still, it was held at a rate of roughly three marks to the pound. Increasingly, England was being pressured to devalue the pound, despite treaties to the contrary. But when would they take an action so contrary to national pride? On Wednesday, September 16, Soros leveraged the entire $1 billion value of his fund and was able to take a $10 billion position against the pound.

The $10 billion bet against them was the final blow, causing the government to announce a devaluation. All told, Soros made $2 billion in profits on the trade, tripling the value of his fund, at the expense of the British government. Without a global network and precise timing to rely on, Soros could never have pulled such an extreme trade. The lesson is not to stop the development of global networks or inhibit technology growth, but to be aware of the new opportunities available to the most aggressive investors. Such assaults are clearly not in the best interests of the nations involved (Asia is still recovering from its currency crisis), and some sort of world leadership is needed to prevent individuals from destabilizing governments for their own profit.”

On 31 August 2016, a question was raised in European Parliament: Question for written answer E-006610-16 to the Council Rule 130, Javier Couso Permuy (GUE/NGL)

“On 14 August 2016, the DC Leaks website published documents from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations that point to a strategy of identifying ‘key pro-Russian opinion formers’ in Europe. The documents show that the aim is to shape European public opinion.

These leaks should set off alarm bells in European institutions, as they show that a foundation that responds solely to the private interests of George Soros is seeking to interfere in and influence the views and actions of European officials whose job it is to take decisions in the Member States. This represents a clear threat to our democracy and our sovereignty and is a blatant example of interference in our foreign policy with regard to Russia.

—What is the EU’s stance on this attempt to make European foreign policy dance to the tune of the financial elite in the USA?— What steps is the EU going to take to condemn the Open Society Foundations’ efforts to influence and interfere in Europe’s internal affairs?— Will there be a condemnation of the fact that the foundation is drawing up ‘ideological blacklists’?”

THE PROBLEM WITH OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATION

On August 2016, DC Leaks, a group of hackers, hacked into the Soros files and released them. More than 2,576 documents, including strategies, plans, and funding requests from Soros-funded organizations, including the think tank The Open Society Foundation, were posted on DCLeaks.com.

Open Society promotes democracy and free markets around the world, activities which have garnered some enemies in former-communist countries. The Soros communications reveal strategies, priorities, and reports on European elections, migration, and asylum in Europe.

The documents also show that Open Society pumped millions into organizations supportive of Palestinian civil society organizations, including Adalah—The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel.

Underneath its rhetoric, it clearly shows that the organization was clearly devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty.

A key Open Society paper, hacked in its entirety, described the Syrian refugee crisis as an opportunity to “shape conversations about rethinking migration governance.” Translation: use agitprop to flood Europe and the US with evacuees (among them some probable terrorists); make the old borders and institutions irrelevant; and, in the process, create a world liberated from the restraints of constitutionalism, American exceptionalism, free-market capitalism, and other obsolete isms.

It is interesting to note that a 2011 document that was made public which details the Open Society Foundation’s efforts to encourage criticism of hard-line opponents of Islamic radicalism.

The 2011 document, entitled “Extreme Polarization and Breakdown in Civil Discourse,” is one of more than 2,500 files stolen from Soros’ Open Society Foundations and published online by DC Leaks.

OSF-1

“It names prominent critics of radical Islam, such as Pamela Geller, Frank Gaffney, and Robert Spencer as targets for opposition researchers working on a project operated by the Center for American Progress (CAP), a liberal think tank that has received millions of dollars in grants from Soros’ groups.”

In the memo, Open Society Foundations (OSF) executives lamented that progressive groups and members of the Arab, Middle Eastern, Muslim, and South Asian-American (AMEMSA) community lacked “high-quality opposition research” to combat “anti-Muslim xenophobia and to promote tolerance.”

Another document leaked reveals details on multiple organizations that have received millions in funding to challenge “Israeli laws and discriminatory practices against Israel’s Palestinian minority.” Opponents claim those activities undermine Israel’s democratic government and security.

OSF-2

Wikileaks had revealed that multi-billionaire and renowned globalist George Soros had once issued orders to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The email sent directly from Soros to Clinton gives her step-by-step instructions on how to intervene in the internal workings of the sovereign nation of Albania. Not only did Soros give Clinton specific instructions on how to handle the Albanian situation, but he also made clear that his instructions will be carried out.

At the end of the Soros email, there is a strong suggestion (order?) from Soros to Clinton that his “foundation” in the Albanian capital of Tirana can double as the de facto US State Department and CIA in country

“Dear Hillary,

A serious situation has arisen in Albania which needs urgent attention at senior levels of the US government. You may know that an opposition demonstration in Tirana on Friday resulted in the deaths of three people and the destruction of property. There are serious concerns about further unrest connected to a counter-demonstration to be organized by the governing party on Wednesday and a follow-up event by the opposition two days later to memorialize the victims. The prospect of tens of thousands of people entering the streets in an already inflamed political environment bodes ill for the return of public order and the country’s fragile democratic process.

I believe two things need to be done urgently:

1. Bring the full weight of the international community to bear on Prime Minister Berisha and opposition leader Edi Rama to forestall further public demonstrations and to tone down public pronouncements.

2. Appoint a senior European official as a mediator.

While I am concerned about the rhetoric being used by both sides, I am particularly worried about the actions of the Prime Minister. There is a videotape of National Guard members firing on demonstrators from the roof of the Prime Ministry. The Prosecutor (appointed by the Democratic Party) has issued arrest warrants for the individuals in question. The Prime Minister had previously accused the opposition of intentionally murdering these activists as a provocation. After the tape came out deputies from his party accused the Prosecutor of planning a coup d’etat in collaboration with the opposition, a charge Mr. Berisha repeated today. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

The demonstration resulted from opposition protests over the conduct of parliamentary elections in 2009. The political environment has deteriorated ever since and is now approaching levels of 1997 when similar issues caused the country to slide into anarchy and violence. There are signs that Edi Rama’s control of his own people is slipping, which may lead to further violence.

The US and the EU must work in complete harmony over this, but given Albania’s European aspirations, the EU must take the lead. That is why I suggest appointing a mediator such as Carl Bildt. Martti Ahtisaari and Miroslav Lajcak, all of whom have strong connections to the Balkans.

My foundation in Tirana is monitoring the situation closely and can provide an independent analysis of the crisis.

Thank you,

George Soros”

MORE WIKILEAKS

Here is another Wikileaks documents on George Soros and Open Society Foundation in the interference in Ukraine elections:

“In discussing George Soros’ motives in pursuing democratic reform in the countries of the former Soviet Union, Ambassador Ordway noted the long tradition of philanthropy in the United States. He added that Soros grew up in Hungary and had witnessed how the Soviet Union had brutally crushed a popular uprising there against a communist dictatorship. The Ambassador said that Soros most likely had a sincere desire to help the people of the FSU countries in pursuing a transition to democracy. The editors dismissed this explanation. They suggested instead that Soros was motivated by his own dark profit motives, and, through the activities of his foundation, had basically fixed the election of Yuschenko in Ukraine.”

Here is a view of President of Hungary Viktor Orban in 2015: “He accused the billionaire of pushing refugees throughout Europe in order to weaken it. It should come as no surprise since Soros has teamed up with Obama and RINOs Marco Rubio and Paul Ryan to do the same thing in this country.”

“Soros also helped fund the Ferguson riots and is working with liberal groups to get immigrants to receive US citizenship, so they can vote in 2016. Perhaps George wants to manipulate Europe’s currency in order to rake in big bucks for other destructive projects.”

“His name is perhaps the strongest example of those who support anything that weakens nation-states, they support everything that changes the traditional European lifestyle. These activists who support immigrants inadvertently become part of this international human-smuggling network.”

Here is another view on George Soros in a Wikileaks-released document. “Unrestricted Warfare—Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui” (Beijing: PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House, February 1999).

On Page 48 of the research document, it states, “Judging by this kind of standard, who can say that George Soros is not a financial terrorist?”

On Page 52 of the research document it states, “Moreover, when people revise the history books on twentieth-century warfare in the early 21st century, the section on financial warfare will command the reader’s utmost attention. The main protagonist in this section of the history book will not be a statesman or a military strategist; rather, it will be George Soros.”

On Page 116 of the research document it states, “They comprise a new pattern which threatens the political, economic and military security of a nation or nations. This pattern possibly does not have the slightest military hue viewed from the outside, and thus they have been called by certain observers ‘secondary wars’ or ‘analogous wars.’ However, the destruction which they do in the areas attacked are absolutely not secondary to pure military wars. In this area, we only need mention the names of lunatics such as George Soros.”

On Page 135 of the research document it states, “Taking the big financial crocodiles as represented by Soros, on the strength of a daily business volume exceeding US$120 billion in floating capital, he used financial derivative methods as well as free economic regulations to repeatedly change his attitude and play tricks to foment trouble, so as to bring about one financial upheaval after another. As a result, the area of harmed nations gradually enlarged from Southeast Asia to Russia and then to Japan, and finally to Europe and the United States, which were watching from the sidelines and were also unable to escape by sheer luck, so that the existing world financial system and economic order were fundamentally shaken and it had already become another new disaster threatening human society and international security.”

On Page 136 of the research document it states, “For Bin Laden who hides under the hills of Islamic fundamentalism, Soros who conceals himself within the forests of free economics, and the computer hackers who hide themselves in the green curtains of networks, no national boundaries exist, and borders also are ineffective. What they want to do is carry out wanton destruction within a regulated sphere and act wildly and run amuck within an unregulated sphere. These new terrorist forces have formed an unprecedented serious challenge to the existing world order, and in turn they have made us doubt to a certain degree the logical production of a fixed order.”

On Page 194 of the research document it states, “To stir up the waters and grope for fish, the likes of Soros combine speculation in currency markets, stock markets, and futures markets. Also they exploit public opinion and create widespread momentum to lure and assemble the “jumbos” such as Merrill Lynch, Fidelity, and Morgan Stanley and their partners to join forces in the marketplace on a huge scale and wage hair-raising financial wars one after the other. Most of these means are not by their nature military (although they often have a tendency to be violent), but the methods by which they are combined and used certainly do not fail to inspire us as to how to use military or non-military means effectively in war.”

THE SOROS ECOSYSTEM

The New York Times carried an advertisement that was paid for by the Justice for Migrant Women and signed by 76 organizations claiming to be concerned farmers, activists, and citizens of the world. The advertisement also carries a website, www.solidaritywithindianfarmers.com.

“We—Farmers, Activists, and Citizens of the World—Stand in Solidarity with Farmers in India protesting to protect their livelihood”.

The advertisement in the New York Times features 76 organizations. However, in the list of farmers, activists, and citizens of the world is the questionable organization, Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Now CAIR along with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) have been strong backers of the Stand With Kashmir global advocacy, which included billboards in the US. The aim of CAIR and ICNA is to attack the Indian government’s decision on the abrogation of Article 370 and to create global awareness on the “atrocities” on Muslims in Kashmir done by the Indian government through the Indian Armed Forces.

Not known to many, but it worth noting that CAIR receives most of its funding from Qatar and Turkey. Turkey had opposed the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and has also thrown its weight to support Pakistan on the issue.

Nihad Awad, executive director of CAIR, is known to share a close friendship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

CAIR was included in the list of groups identified as the Palestine Committee. The committee created by the Muslim Brotherhood was charged with supporting Hamas financially and politically in the US, according to InvestigateProject.org.

CAIR received in 2017 a total of USD 366,010 from the Open Society Foundation linked directly to global economic terrorist George Soros.

In fact in the Open Society Foundations’ Community Against Hate campaign, the George Soros NGO has worked with CAIR and its different branches in the US.

It is interesting to note that the New York Times’ top four owners are: The Vanguard Group Inc, Blackrock Fund Advisors, Jackson Square Partners LLC, and Capital Research and Management Consultancy. In both Twitter and New York Times, The Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Fund Advisors are common in the top four owners list.

Besides, The Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Advisors partly own Twitter and New York Times, they both are also partly owned by Soros Management Fund owned by George Soros. In fact, Blackrock Fund Advisors owns a considerable stake in The Vanguard Group, around 13.46%. And the Vanguard Group owns a 7.51% stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors.

The three largest funds, Blackrock, Vanguard, and Soros’ Quantum Group of Funds reportedly manage over 80% of cash flows in the world. And in all George Soros has a stake.

IN CONCLUSION

George Soros is an economic terrorist. Soros does not want India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soros is a man who paints the picture of an investor whose manipulation of the press is matched only by his ability to manipulate his financial empire. By far, Soros’ greatest gains, however, have been destabilizing currencies in the global market.

George Soros began “Operation Remove Modi” at the World Economic Forum at Davos 2020. Expect more attacks on India from multiple channels focused on one and only one objective—destabilizing India under Narendra Modi.