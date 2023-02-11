NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate detained Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into Delhi’s excise policy. Officials claim that Raghav Magunta was detained on Friday night in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He will appear in court where the ED will ask for his custody.

In relation to this case, the ED has now made nine arrests. The latest arrest this week is that of Raghav Mangunta. Butchibabu Gorantla, a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant, was detained by the CBI on Wednesday for allegedly helping in creating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy.

Butchi Babu was the former chartered accountant of Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha. Butchi was reportedly accused of being part of the “South Group” cartel led by Telangana CM’s daughter K. Kavitha and YSRCP MP Magunta Reddy and P. Sarat Chandra Reddy of Aurobindo pharma.

ED, investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, recorded the statement of Butchi Babu in October last year.Earlier this week, ED had arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

According to the agency, a cartel called “South Group” of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it. Last year, ED conducted search operations on the premises linked to the Member of Parliament.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets in the case relating to AAP’s liquor policy.Among others, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the Delhi government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints as well.