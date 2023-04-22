BHOPAL: On January 16, delegates attending the G20 special Think 20 programme were treated to a showcase of Madhya Pradesh’s vibrant culture and heritage at the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum. Sushri Usha Thakur, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowment, warmly welcomed the delegates with a traditional ceremony, while tribal folk artists performed the captivating Bhadam dance.

During their visit, the delegates explored the museum’s various galleries, photo exhibitions, the Chinhari souvenir shop, and the ‘Likhandra’ library. They were particularly impressed by the artful presentation and amalgamation of tribal oral and art traditions displayed throughout the museum.

A cultural program at the Tribal Museum offered the guests a glimpse into the diverse and multifaceted nature of Madhya Pradesh’s cultural heritage. The presentation highlighted the state’s multilingualism and cultural plurality, showcasing its significance on a national level. The cultural tapestry of Madhya Pradesh is woven from the spiritual beliefs and ideologies of various religions, including Shaiva, Shakta, Vaishnava, Jain, Buddhism, and Islam, as well as their respective sacred sites.

The presentation emphasised the state’s cultural generosity, regional specialties, and derived arts, all of which contribute to the unique character of Madhya Pradesh. Delegates learned about the impact of gods, goddesses, and their narratives on the region’s culture, such as the royal influence of Maryada Purushottam Shriram in Orchha, and the Shiva-like life experience in Malwa due to the presence of Lord Shiva.

Madhya Pradesh’s culture is defined by its generosity, tolerance, and mutual respect, transcending differences in beliefs, food, and attire. Following the program, delegates enjoyed folk and traditional dishes as part of the closing session.