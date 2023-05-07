New Delhi: The 2nd GCTC Cybersecurity Conference was organised from 26 to 28 April 2023 at Engineers Bhawan, New Delhi. The theme of the conference was “Contours of National Cyber Foundation for Digital India”.

The conference witnessed engaging discussions and presentations from leading experts on the most pressing issues in the field of cyberspace, such as New and Emerging Technologies, National Architecture for Cyberspace Management and Initiatives by State Governments, Digital Payments, Global Cybersecurity Landscape, Critical Information Infrastructure Protection such as Banking, Energy, IT, Telecom, Healthcare, and Supply Chains, Cyber Warfare, Stakeholders Perspectives, Jobs and Careers in Cyberspace, Cyber Laws: National & International Perspective, Cybercrimes and Digital Forensics among others.

The conference had active participation from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, State Police forces, Reserve Bank of India, public and private sector banks, PSUs, journalists, cybersecurity firms, and representatives from academia.

The chief guest at the conference was former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The conference was held under the patronage of Digital India Corporation (DIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). The other key partners for the conference were IIT Delhi, National Forensic Sciences University, Ernst & Young, CyberPeace Foundation, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (a joint initiative of the Government of Telangana and Data Security Council of India), Indian Society of International Law (ISIL), and New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM).