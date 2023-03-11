The overall theme was the Indo-Pacific and the primary sentiment reached at the end of the event was for further strengthening the UK-India relationship.

London: Simultaneously to the private gathering organised by the Labour Party for Rahul Gandhi’s India-bashing, the antidote briefing was being held across the road at College Green. The Global Britain Centre’s parliamentary briefing was hosted by founding chairman Amandeep Bhogal. This briefing attracted Sir Graham Brady, Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg, Tobias Ellwood, Chair of the Defence Select Committee, Daniel Kawczynski, Trade Envoy to Mongolia, six other MPs and peers, plus a handful of foreign diplomats.

Professor Madhav Nalapat, geopolitical analyst, gave the keynote speech setting out the view from Delhi on Global Britain and the Anglosphere, recalling his 2010 concept of “The Blood of the Mind”, which is the foundation for allied relationships. Jacob Rees-Mogg followed on, reiterating his assessment that India will be the strongest country in the world over the next 50 years, because of the three pillars of economic success: free democracy, free markets and the rule of law. He said it was in UK’s best interest to be associated with India.

The overall theme of the briefing was the Indo-Pacific and the primary sentiment reached at the end of the event was for further strengthening the UK-India relationship, considered central to the Indo-Pacific tilt. To achieve this strengthening and referencing, Prof Nalapat’s keynote is the building of trust between British and Indian politicos. Mutual trust will harness the immense goodwill and opportunities as a decisive rebuttal to the fringe elements intent on damaging the reputation and bilaterals of India with the world’s oldest democracy.