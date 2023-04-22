Madhya Pradesh government ushers in educational revolution: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises CM Rise Schools

In an effort to transform the education sector, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan praised the CM Rise Schools, calling it a “new social revolution.” Under this ambitious program, government schools will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and sports grounds. By providing highly skilled and dedicated teachers, CM Rise Schools aims to surpass the quality of education offered by private institutions.

The state government has allocated ₹2565 crore to construct new buildings for CM Rise schools. During a recent state-level function in Indore, Chouhan acted as a motivational speaker, inspiring students to strive for success in their studies and extracurricular activities. He emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance and shared his vision for a better future for Madhya Pradesh’s youth.

Chouhan assured students that if they demonstrate talent, the government will provide them with all necessary resources and opportunities to excel. He even promised to cover the higher education fees of meritorious students. CM Rise Schools will also offer facilities for painting, music, and sports, catering to the holistic development of students. CM Rise Schools aims to transform the education landscape in Madhya Pradesh by opening over 9,000 CM Rise Schools in two phases. These schools will offer world-class infrastructure, transport facilities, digital learning resources, well-equipped laboratories, extra-curricular facilities, and skill programs. By focusing on the all-round development of students, the state government seeks to create a vibrant, inclusive, and joyful school community that empowers students to contribute to society and uphold constitutional

values.