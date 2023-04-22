Madhya Pradesh shines in 2022: A tribute to government’s vision commitment under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh’s remarkable progress in 2022, under the dedicated leadership of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlights the state government’s commitment to improving citizens’ lives and restoring the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The state saw significant growth in various sectors, including education, health, tourism, and renewable energy.

PM Modi inaugurated the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjayini, showcasing the state’s spiritual renaissance. The African cheetah’s reintroduction to the Kuno Palpur sanctuary made Madhya Pradesh India’s “Cheetah State.” Furthermore, the historic implementation of the PESA Act granted tribal people their rightful resources, while over 31 lakh self-employment opportunities were created through various schemes.

The “Start Your Business in 30 Days” program fostered entrepreneurship, leading to the establishment of over 2,500 start-ups and 30 incubators. Women empowerment was prioritised through schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0, separate industrial clusters for women, and credit linkage to women self-help groups.

Madhya Pradesh is now the top producer of orange, coriander, spices, and medicinal and aromatic plants.

In renewable energy, the state leads with a 5,500 MW capacity and has begun work on India’s first floating solar power plant. Education and healthcare have seen remarkable advancements, with the establishment of 350 C.M. Rise Schools and the first-ever medical studies in Hindi. The Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Yojana has created 3.5 crore Ayushman cards.

Tourism innovations include pioneering rural tourism policies, village-stays, and home-stays, benefiting around 5 lakh villagers. The state’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance has led to over 600 services in the Public Service Guarantee Act and effective use of IT.

Tribal population upliftment initiatives include the Mukhyamantri Ration Aapke Gram Yojana and increased Tendupatta collection rates. New medical colleges have been sanctioned in tribal-dominated districts. The state has also honoured its heritage by renaming prominent institutions.

Madhya Pradesh’s dedication to public welfare is evident in the successful 45-day Mukhyamantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan, which added 83 lakh eligible beneficiaries to various schemes. The state has shown strong resolve in providing affordable housing by liberating 23 thousand acres of land from encroachment and establishing Suraj Colonies for the houseless poor.

With a growth rate of 16.4% and a per capita income of Rs 1,40,500, Madhya Pradesh is well on its way to contribute to India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy. The numerous schemes and policies implemented in 2022 exemplify the potential of a visionary and dedicated government. Cm Chouhan’s unwavering commitment has made Madhya Pradesh a shining beacon of progress, development, and

innovation.