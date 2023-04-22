Madhya Pradesh, under the diligent guidance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is working tirelessly to retain its first position in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 for the year 2023. The state government is planning a calendar of activities under the Swachh Bharat Mission, encouraging the participation of the youth and organising essay and painting competitions to promote cleanliness. The administration will also collaborate with NGOs to maximise the impact of these initiatives.

Instructions were provided to fill vacant posts in urban bodies, housing boards, and town and village investments as soon as possible. Improving the service conditions of outsourced employees is also on the agenda.

The state government has set a deadline of June 30 to issue Integrated Land and Building Development Rules, as well as complete the process of amending the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Land and Building Development Rules-2022 and TDR rules. The administration is also aiming to include beautification in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for road construction and ensure that current projects are completed swiftly.

Completing water structure and park construction work under AMRUT-2.0 before the monsoon season was emphasised. The AMRUT scheme has already provided 2.62 lakh tap connections and 3.1 lakh sewer connections, with rapid progress being made in the approval of works and DPR preparation under the scheme. A budget of INR 11,786.83 crore has been allocated for these projects.

The administration is determined to achieve the registration targets set under the Ladli Bahna Yojana in all urban bodies, with no tolerance for laxity in implementation. More than 10 lakh registrations have been completed in urban bodies thus far.

Officials were instructed to ensure the timely completion of quality work under the Kayakalp campaign. Tenders for 404 works have been issued, and a continuous review process has been initiated for the legalisation of unauthorised colonies. The state government is committed to completing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme within the stipulated time frame, with priority given to planning for the redensification of towns.

With a proactive approach and unwavering commitment to the cause, the Madhya Pradesh government, led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to make great strides in cleanliness and urban development.