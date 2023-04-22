Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address during the 7th Global Investors Summit at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, stating that Madhya Pradesh’s strength and determination will play a pivotal role in building a developed India. He acknowledged that the state is extraordinary in every way, and its contributions to agriculture, education, tourism, skill enhancement, faith, and spirituality have been incredible. He encouraged investors to take full advantage of the opportunities in the state, as India’s growing economy is attracting investors from all over the world. He pointed out that the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals are capable of leading the world, and in the next four to five years, India will become the third-largest economy globally.

PM Modi highlighted the various facilities in India, including the National Single Window System, simplified labour laws, modern and multi-modal infrastructure, the most competitive logistics market in the world, and policies such as the logistics policy and One Nation One Tax. The Prime Minister noted that the doors of the private sector are open for various sectors like defence, minerals, and space science, which will boost the pace of India’s development and give new strength to Make in India.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Promotion Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) implemented for investors in India, which has become very popular. So far, two and a half lakh crore incentives have been announced in this scheme, production of four lakh crore has been done, and hundreds of crores have been invested in Madhya Pradesh. He urged investors to take full advantage of this scheme and invest in India progressively.

CM Chouhan, welcomed all the guests, stating that this summit is global, with representatives from 33 countries worldwide. He highlighted the state’s 300 industrial areas and its contribution to the renewable energy sector, ranking at 20%. He also mentioned the floating power plant on the water surface of dams that has started in Omkareshwar, and the availability of land in the state for industries. He assured the investors that the demand for land will be fulfilled in 24 hours, and there is sufficient availability of land in the state.

CM Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has a special place in India’s GDP, with the per capita income in the state increasing to 1 lakh 37 thousand. He emphasised the state’s continuous work towards greenery and environment protection, and work done in basic areas like cleanliness, which has resulted in Madhya Pradesh becoming the cleanest state in the country, with Indore being the cleanest city. He added that the growth rate of the state is the highest in the country, and the state is moving ahead at a fast pace.

CM Chouhan informed the investors that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the food capital of the country, with 11 climatic zones, and many possibilities in the field of tourism. He also discussed the state’s success in the pharmaceutical, information technology, and automobile sectors, among others. CM Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh’s goal is to come up to the top place soon in the ready-made industry, where it ranks fourth.

The summit was also addressed by the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, and the President of Suriname, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi. The President of Guyana expressed his happiness in visiting Madhya Pradesh and meeting CM Chouhan of the state, CM Chouhan. He praised the state’s pace of development, which he attributed to good governance and policies, and noted that many industries are coming up in Madhya Pradesh. The President of Suriname commended PM Modi’s spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and expressed Suriname’s interest in bilateral cooperation with India in various fields.

Pranav Adani of Adani Group said that PM Modi has created a competitive environment among various states in Ease of Doing Business. Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in this. Adani Group is going to invest 60 thousand crores. Due to which a large number of employment opportunities will be created.

Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group said that the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh makes the state suitable in all respects from investment point of view. Our group has historical relation with the state. The group has an investment of 60 thousand crores in the state.

Parth Jindal of JSW Group said that CM Chouhan inspired us to invest in the state. Our group has a plan to invest Rs. 4500 crore in the state. Under this, a cement plant is being set up in Panna and a paint unit in Pithampur at a cost of 1500 crores.

In conclusion, the Seventh Global Investors Summit in Indore highlights the critical role Madhya Pradesh will play in building a developed India. PM Modi emphasised the state’s extraordinary capabilities in various sectors, including agriculture, education, skill enhancement, and tourism. A total of 15 lakh crores investment is intended. As India’s fastest-growing economy, it is expected to become the world’s third-largest economy in the next four to five years. Key achievements include the Promotion Linked Incentive Scheme, which has generated production of four lakh crore and attracted hundreds of crores in investment in Madhya Pradesh, and the Green Hydrogen Mission, with a potential investment of 8 lakh crores. Major investors, such as Aditya Birla Group, JSW Group, Reliance Group, Bajaj Finserv, Avada Group, and Adani Group, have expressed their confidence in Madhya Pradesh’s potential, citing factors such as its central geographical location, industrial policy, and start-up policy as critical elements for attracting investment.