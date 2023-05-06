NEW DELHI: The hearing of elected members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been postponed again. On 4 May, the court heard the matter for about half-an-hour, after which further hearing was postponed till Tuesday. Now the case of Standing Committee members and Alderman members will be heard in different courts on 9 May. The last time, along with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election, six members were elected for the Standing Committee from the House. In a voting dispute, Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered a re-poll. In protest, BJP leaders Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sherawat knocked on the doors of the High Court. The same matter was heard on Wednesday and Thursday. Now this matter has been put up for hearing in the High Court on 9 May.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has challenged the case of 10 alderman councillors nominated by the Lieutenant Governor in the Supreme Court. The hearing of that case is also to be held on 9 May. It is believed that the decision will come soon in both cases.

On 25 February, the HC had stayed the notice for holding re-elections on 27 February observing that “prima facie” it appeared that the mayor/returning officer (Oberoi), is conducting re-election “without declaring results for election conducted on 24.02.2023, which is in violation of Regulation 51 of Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure & Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1958 and no purpose will be served by conducting a fresh election on 27.02.2023″.

The Standing Committee is the most important committee of the House. This committee consists of 18 members, and the leaders of both political parties want to get the maximum number of their members elected so that they can capture the posts of its chairman and deputy chairman. In this committee, six members are yet to be directly elected from the House of the Municipal Corporation. After this election, one member has to be elected from 12 different zones.

The 12 members of the Standing Committee are elected from 12 zones. The election of those 12 members will be held along with the election of the chairman and deputy chairman of all the 12 zones. Once the 18 members of the Standing Committee (6 members from the House and 12 members from 12 zones) are elected, the election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee will be held. In a true sense, with the election of the chairman, it will be clear who will oversee the standing committee.