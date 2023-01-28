NEW DELHI: One of the prominent faces of Kashmir politics, Rajinder Singh Chib, ex-Health Minister, now general secretary and treasurer of Democratic Azad Party (DAP), talked about the progress of the recently launched party by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Excerpts:

Q: What are the major challenges faced by the party and how soon will the organisational structure of the DAP be fully ready?

A. I don’t see any major challenges at present. By first week of February, our registration and symbol will also come. Immediately after that, we will be all prepared. By this time, our honourable chairman has covered a lot of areas in the valley, Jammu and all other areas. During last two months, the problem was inclement weather conditions, but now things will improve. By February, we will be fully established. Besides this, I don’t think there is any major challenge.

Q: The Union territory is a mixed jar of so many anti-BJP parties. What importance does the DAP have as it is also identified as an anti-BJP front. What would be the USP of the party?

A: DAP is not any front. We will of course be facing BJP as it is a major party in Jammu. However, in Kashmir, there are two or three competitive parties, but the major party in the valley would be National Conference. Whether it be Jammu or Kashmir, we have our cadre in both the places.

Q: Can you tell us, what the party’s manifesto would look like or about the core issues the party will contest the elections on?

A: There are three major core issues. One, we are committed to see that the Union Territory is given the status of state. Secondly, guarantee for jobs. The jobs in the union territory should only be for the people of this place. Three, nobody from outside should have any right on the land. It should only be for the people of the state. Moreover, we will also pursue equal development for Jammu as well as Kashmir. When Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji was the CM of the erstwhile state, he proved that he was the one who could give attention to all areas of state, including Ladakh. We will ensure that the development in J&K takes place equally.

Q: Political pundits say that the elections would only happen when the BJP is sure that it will be able to pull off electoral victory. What do you have to say about that?

A: Not only political pundits, but all commoners in the Union Territory say that BJP is taking more time only to ensure that the moment they feel they can win the assembly elections, they will hold the elections. The case in point is, Block Development Council (BDC) elections and District Development Council (DDC) elections were held both in Jammu as well as Kashmir. If these elections can be held, why not to hold Assembly election? Delimitation was one of the hurdles in holding the election. However, it has taken unnecessarily a long period and in your language, political pundits feel that this delimitation process has been extended only to benefit the saffron party. Another thing is that the security in Kashmir is a very big issue. Target killings and blasts, moreover recently, in Rajouri one of the panchayat which is on the main road, six people were killed there and many were injured. However no person till now has been identified. So BJP can conveniently extend the date of elections by giving the reason of security.

Q: Political analysts say, opposition parties have been successful in convincing people that DAP is backed by BJP. Do you think it is a major hurdle for the DAP?

A: This is not true. Opposition has not been successful. But, they have been telling people that our party is backed by BJP. However, people are not convinced with them. We have got our own line of thinking. And I have given you our agenda clearly. Thereby, it is absolutely wrong that opposition has been successful.

Q: Recently, some important leaders left your party to join back the Congress. Do you think it was because of the success of the Yatra?

A: Rahul Gandhi recently said 90% of people on our side are in his contact. But his claim is totally false. There were less important people who joined them and they made it look big. However, remaining two prominent leaders among all these were expelled by DAP. They were hobnobbing with the Congress. But why did they go back? The ex-Deputy CM, Tara Chand, who joined back Congress would usually contest from a constituency which was a reserve constituency. But now it is an open constituency. Thus he doesn’t have a constituency at all. Same is the case with the former legislator Balwan Singh. They also faced the same problem. These two leaders did not have the constituencies at all. Now some statements have come from those people saying that many people have flocked back to Congress, but it is absolutely wrong. The people we had are intact with the party and there are people from other regional parties as well who are standing with us.