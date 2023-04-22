The Ladli Behna Yojana has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public.

Madhya Pradesh, a vibrant and dynamic state in the heart of India, has once again taken the lead in implementing pioneering policies under the leadership of its Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The latest initiative, the “Ladli Behna Yojana,” has garnered widespread praise for its potential to positively impact the lives of millions of women and families in the state. The scheme demonstrates the CM’s commitment to empowering women, promoting social equality, and strengthening the bonds of familial love.

Madhya Pradesh has long been a pioneer in implementing progressive policies to uplift its citizens, and the Ladli Behna Yojana is yet another testament to the state’s commitment to social change. The CM’s vision of a more equitable society is evident in the numerous policies introduced under his leadership, including efforts to improve healthcare, sanitation, and education.

Critics often argue that gender-specific policies can reinforce existing inequalities and perpetuate stereotypes. However, the Ladli Behna Yojana, with its focus on promoting education and financial independence, is a step towards dismantling the traditional barriers that have held women back for centuries.

In an impressive display of commitment to the economic and social empowerment of women in Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana on 5th March 2023. This groundbreaking initiative has garnered immense enthusiasm from women across the state. As of 18th April, over one crore women have registered for the scheme, with the registration period set to continue until 30th April.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana targets women aged 23 to 60 who are not income tax payers, possess less than five acres of land within their family, and do not own a four-wheeler vehicle. The programme has experienced considerable success since the commencement of registration on 25th March, with 1.52 crore women having registered thus far. Furthermore, e-KYC has been made mandatory for each applicant as part of the registration process.

CM Chouhan has displayed great sensitivity and dedication to the scheme’s implementation. In order to promote awareness, he has organised a series of Mahila Sammelans in various districts, during which he personally informs women about the scheme’s provisions and registers their applications. Chouhan has also directed all district collectors to open bank accounts for eligible women, register them, and complete their e-KYC free of charge, with the state government ensuring cost-free arrangements.

Applications received under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will be scrutinised in May, and from 10th June onwards, eligible beneficiary women will begin receiving Rs.1,000 in their respective accounts. This remarkable endeavour by the Madhya Pradesh government and CM Chouhan is set to have a profound impact on the lives of countless women in the state, paving the way for their economic independence and social empowerment.