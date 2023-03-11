A Super Highway, an IIT, world record breaking railway platform…Prime Minister Modi has a packed day of inaugurals in the state.

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land on the 10-lane Super Highway in a helicopter connecting Bengaluru, the IT capital of India and Mysuru, the heritage city of Karnataka marking developments that have been happening on a rapid pace. The National Highway 275 which is part of the Greenfield Corridors project will be inaugurated thus reducing the traveling time by over 2 hours.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Express Highway at Gejjalagere near Maddur of Mandya setting of dedication of projects worth a whopping over Rs 16,000 crores.

PM in Mandya

The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the Prime Minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country. Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours. This also translates to halving the travel time to Coorg from the IT capital which is one of the favorite destinations of the IT crowd.

Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad.

PM in Hubbali-Dharwad

The Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech and Ph.D programs. The IIT is another feather in the cap for Karnataka which boasts of premier educational institutions like Indian Institurte of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Bengaluru), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and National Law School (NLA) among many other prestigious institutes. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 meters long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the electrification of Hosapete–Hubballi–Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs. 520 crores. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region. In order to further augment water supply in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1040 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments.

IIT Dharwad overview

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad (IIT Dharwad) is an Institute of national importance established by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India in 2016 under the mentorship of IIT Bombay. Academic activities at IIT Dharwad commenced in July 2016 with B. Tech courses being offered in three core branches, namely, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid by Prime Minister on 10th Feb 2019. The institute is located in Dharwad, Karnataka, on 470 acres of land allotted by the GoK. Construction of Phase 1A of the permanent campus with a budget of 852 crores. The GRIHA [Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment] council has given a 5 star rating for IIT Dharwad campus for designing and constructing a green, smart and world class campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure Total Number of students: 856

Highway in a nutshell

Bengaluru-Mysore Access Controlled Highway proposed for a design length of 118 km. The total project cost is Rs.8479 crore. Ten-lane comprised six-lane Access Controlled for through traffic, with two-lane Service Road on either side of the highway to segregate rural traffic. Proposed facility will reduce present travel time of 3 hours to 75 minutes with a saving of travel time, fuel, and environment, on rare side it will boost tourism & economy of the region Srirangapatna, Mysore, Ooty, Kerala and Coorg. Road Safety enhanced by eliminating At-Grade Junctions with 80 underpasses, 2 Animal Underpasses, 12 overpasses, 2 Animal overpasses,

9 major bridges, 40 minor bridges and 4 ROB with 9 km of Elevated Highway to nullify the accidents/conflicts. Five Bypasses constructed to reduce congestion & pollution and ensuring road safety of towns of Bidadi (6.995 Km), Ramanagara to Channapattana (22.50 Km), Maddur (4.459 Km), Mandya (10.04 Km) and Srirangapatna (8.194 Km) for an aggregate length of 51.918 Km.