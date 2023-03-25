NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided to make Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament, a big issue by planning to launch a nationwide agitation on the matter. The Congress believes that the political miracle that happened after 1977 with Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi will be repeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In October 1977, the then Janata Party government got Indira Gandhi arrested, which turned out to be a disastrous move. The Janata Party government’s action boomeranged, resulting in its fall and the Congress returned to power within two years thereafter.

But there is a big difference between the political situation existing then and now. The Janata Party government was then a coalition of several parties having different ideologies. But today, the BJP-led NDA government is quite strong. It is being led by a strong and popular leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Congress is nowhere near where it was in 1977. It was because of the charisma of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi that the Morarji Desai government landed in a crisis. The Congress had an organisation then, as well as tall leaders. In comparison, the Congress, at present, has only a handful of loyal leaders. Interestingly, attempts are made by some to weaken even these leaders in the organisation. As a result, the organisation has become weak, with the Congress ruling only three states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Given these circumstances, it will be interesting to see how the Congress fights its battle. The leaders who are managing Congress affairs since 2014 are involved in decisions that are ultimately weakening the party. These leaders have advised Rahul Gandhi not to do anything except focusing on targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, the Congress has shrunk in the states, and the organisation has suffered massive setbacks. The Grand Old Party suffered electoral defeats in several states, while the BJP continued to grow stronger. Rahul Gandhi was never allowed to see the reality to understand what was corroding the party. The Gandhi scion was made to take several wrong decisions after the Congress’ debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His decision to quit as Congress president was a blunder. Delays in decision-making and exodus of key leaders from the party are some of the reasons that damaged the Congress. Those who are calling the shots in the organisation advised Rahul Gandhi to fight against PM Modi all alone.

Rahul Gandhi was also under the wrong impression that he would ensure Congress’ return to power all by himself and that it didn’t matter whether the organisation was in a good shape or not. So he made several mistakes, benefitting his rivals and jeopardising the prospects of the entire party. And now the BJP is trying to brand Rahul Gandhi as anti-OBC. This is a serious issue, especially since the BJP’s publicity wing is quite robust, and will disseminate this message strongly. If Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot—an OBC—had not been prevented from becoming party president, the BJP would not have been able to raise the OBC issue in this manner. The Congress’ position would also have been different. Undoubtedly, Rahul, by his own admission, is not afraid of all this. But the question is how he will manage to fight such a big political battle without a powerful army of party leaders. Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not have her ears to the ground. The fact is, under her supervision, the Congress was reduced to zero in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Opposition parties are busy fighting who would be Prime Minister. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, BRS chief KCR, and JDU leader Nitish Kumar are already lobbying to be projected as PM candidate. The AAP, BSP and SP do not want the Congress to emerge stronger at any point of time. With all this in view, Rahul needs to fight all by himself. He should build his new team and should take the state elections seriously. Congress is not at all weak in states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where Assembly elections are due this year. If Rahul manages to contain the internal tussle, and takes a lead role in these states, then the Congress may succeed. If the Grand Old Party wins these states, then it will give a tough fight to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The example of Shiv Sena’s fall is already there for everyone to see. The slightest of mistakes in 2024 will cost the Congress dear. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have to take a final call.