Ex-Rajasthan PCC chief lands his own party in serious trouble.

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot has landed his own party in a deep crisis for the third time in as many years. Pilot’s move can be attributed to his political inexperience or overconfidence. At the same time, he might be working at the behest of Congress’ opponents.

In 2020, Sachin Pilot, as deputy CM and PCC chief, allegedly conspired to topple his own party’s government at the behest of political rivals in Rajasthan. As a result, he was sacked as PCC chief. The second incident happened on 25 September 2022. It happened for the first time in the Congress’ history that a party ‘leader’ persuaded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to change the decision to appoint Gehlot AICC president and allegedly convinced the high command to give him the CM post. So “misguided” by him, the high command did not also take CM Ashok Gehlot into confidence and issued orders to hold a CLP meeting. The development caused massive damage to the image of the Congress and the Gandhi family.

The attempt was then made to drive a wedge between the Gandhi family and its trusted leader Gehlot. The entire party was taken aback by what was called the high command’s ‘big political mistake’. The development gave BJP an opportunity to take a swipe at the Congress. Moreover, the saffron party was relieved to see that Gehlot did not become Congress president. Otherwise, the BJP will have to change its strategy for 2024. Many believe that Gehlot could have continued as CM even if he had been appointed president. There is tradition in the party that the Congress chief can hold two posts simultaneously. Despite all this, the party did not take action against Pilot. Pilot and his supporters continued to make statements against the government in utter disregard to the high command’s instructions. As a result, another political incident happened on 11 April, which also damaged the party’s image.

In fact, the party high command does not take timely action. The high command’s timely intervention to resolve the fight could have saved the government in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the high command’s instructions, Pilot staged a dharna on 11 April leading to embarrassment for the high command. The leadership is also unable to take any action quickly. PM Narendra Modi’s comment when he green-signalled Vande Bharat Express, was actually a swipe at the Congress.

Defending himself, Pilot is now saying that he did not say anything against the CM. His target was the BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. Ironically, Pilot is seeking help from Kamal Nath to mediate. Nath is the leader who himself lost his government due to a tussle with a younger politician in the party. Jyotiraditya Scindia had threatened to hit the streets against his own party government in MP.

Meanwhile, Sachin’s advisors are actually going by the “impression that Congress high command and the Gandhi family do not know anything about politics”. So, they will be satisfied with his explanation. Secondly, Pilot staged the dharna apparently with a plan to land his own party in serious trouble. The Gandhi family is learnt to have understood the conspiracy behind the dharna. In fact, Pilot has hit many targets which are all benefiting BJP.

One, the BJP has now got a big political issue against the Congress. Second, the BJP leadership will be able to sideline Raje on the corruption issues that Pilot referred to. Moreover, Pilot and his supporters believe that the Gehlot government could not be toppled because of Raje’s role in 2020. So, Sachin seems to have targeted Raje to settle the political scores for that. Sachin’s dharna was also aimed at diverting the focus away from Gehlot’s schemes that are benefiting Karnataka and other states. The BJP which is lagging behind the Congress on poll pitch will not miss the opportunity provided by Pilot to corner the grand old party.

Congress must win Karnataka as the polls there will be followed by elections in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The Lok Sabha polls will be held six months after these polls. If high command did not act against Pilot, it would set precedent for other leaders to stage such dharnas in other states as well. The BJP is already relying on Congress’ internal fights. The party did not learn anything from Punjab where the party’s condition is like that of UP, Delhi and Bihar. Congress is almost finished in these states. The high command must understand that there is a conspiracy to convert Rajasthan into another Punjab. High command should give Gehlot full power. Several parties including Aam Aadmi Party are trying to forge a third front in Rajasthan and the BJP will encourage this effort. Activities of the BSP and Owaisi’s party are already in full swing.

Massive publicity to Gehlot’s welfare schemes by the Congress is the only way to ensure that the party returns to power. The public needs to be apprised that if the Gehlot government does not return to power in Rajasthan, the schemes will be scrapped. Gehlot also needs to take tough decisions to change his team which will help Congress end the tradition of government change in Rajasthan.