Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has come to the aid of landless women agricultural workers. He has announced subsidy for them in the budget this time. A scheme called Shram Shakti has been implemented for landless women agricultural workers every month, and women agricultural workers will get a subsidy of Rs 500 every month. Landless agricultural labour women depend on wages. Their life will go on only if they go to work every day. Women workers cannot go to work in case of illness and women related problems. In such cases, women workers suffer hardship. In this background, the state government has decided to give them Rs 500 every month. Free bus pass has been announced for girls working in organized sector. Under this, Rs 1,000 crore are being spent to benefit 30 lakh women. Girl students of schools and colleges will be given the free bus pass facility under ‘Vidyavahini’ scheme at a cost of Rs 350 crore. This will benefit 8 lakh girl students. A Rs 500 crore community capital fund of Rs 1 lakh each has been decided to be given to 50,000 SHGs under the Women Empowerment Scheme to help SHGs manufacture standardized products. It has been decided to provide 100 community capital funds to 7,239 self-help societies under various self-employment schemes and Rs 11,391 crore loans to 5.68 lakh self-help groups under bank linkage. The state government has decided to serve hot meals and provide Prophylactic IFA tablets to eligible married women in Anganwadis under Arogya Pushti Yojana to prevent anemia and malnutrition. Acid attack women victims are provided accommodation by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and interest-free loan by Women Development Corporation for self-employment. 1 lakh women are being given free skill training, which will help many housewives and girl children.

CM Bommai has implemented many such schemes for women empowerment. Among them, the scheme of providing Rs 500 monthly subsidy to women agricultural workers will provide benefits to rural women. In many rural areas rainfed agriculture is practised. Women workers get wages only during rainy season. Otherwise women have to struggle without getting wages. Meanwhile, the state government has implemented Shram Shakti Yojana for women agricultural labourers.