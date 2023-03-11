The State government will extend Rs 3 lakh subsidy given to fishermen to do fishing through cable net from the existing 300 to Rs 1,000 fishermen, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said under the Sthree Samarthya scheme, a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh is given. Utilising the subsidy being given for Stree Shakti groups and under Swami Vivekananda scheme to take up inland fishing, 1,000 sanghas must come forward to take up fishing. The existing fishing activities must be extended and increase the existing export by at least three times and the necessary grants has been reserved in state budget 2023-24. Five thousand houses have been sanctioned for fishermen.

Importance Of inland fishing

CM Bommai underscored the need to experiment with new breeds in inland farming to create a big market. A big gap existed between marketing and production and this can be bridged by giving importance to inland fishing and experimenting with new breeds. For new ventures started, a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh is given per hectare. The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Sampada’ scheme to encourage deep sea fishing by using big trailers. The State has given 100 new inland boats to the fishermen under ‘Sampada’ scheme besides 40% subsidy on it along with loans at low rate of interest. Plans are afoot to distribute 300 boats next year.

Grants to develop fishing in 5,600 tanks in 5,600 panchayats

The CM said due to accumulation of silt owing to sea erosion near coastal areas, special grants have been released to take up desilting in eight fishery ports. The subsidy on diesel and kerosene for fishermen has been hiked. Fishing boats are damaged during floods but the existing NDRF rules do not permit input subsidy. So, it has been decided to distribute cash compensation to fishermen from state government. Grants have been released to promote fishery in 5600 tanks in 5600 gram panchayats. .

Fishfood stalls in BBMP wards

The CM said there is a lot of demand for fish food in BBMP zones and there is a thinking to start fish food stalls measuring 1500-2000 sq mtrs in each ward. There are 243 wards in Bengaluru City and the required space will be provided in all the wards. Government is ready to provide assistance if private sector comes forward in marketing, management and transportation. Fishery business is pegged at Rs 8 lakh crore.