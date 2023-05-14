A new book highlights inconsistencies in investigations of the murdered rationalists in Karnataka.

The Rationalist Murders is the work of a seasoned medical practitioner, Amit Thadani, and it raises some very, very disturbing questions. The most important point the book raises is that pro-Hindu organisations were falsely implicated in the murders of four rationalists, and the media, within seconds, launched a vicious trial as if there was no tomorrow.

If this is true then it is very scary.

Thadani is not making a casual statement like guests mostly do without proper research on prime time night shows on news channels in India. The physician is a real gadfly on the wall. He has gone deep investigating the murders of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Communist leader Govind Pansare, Kannada writer Prof Malleshappa Madivalappa Kalburgi and journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

I read with all seriousness what Thadani said: “As you are aware, there are serious inconsistencies and problems in the investigations of these murders—to the extent that the investigating agencies have been going out of their way to delay the trials of the accused.”

And then he added: “I have pored through tens of thousands of pages of chargesheets, newspaper articles and reports of various government agencies in this regard to bring light on this issue. It seems that in their eagerness to connect the four murders with each other, the agencies have ended up deeply undermining all four investigations.”

This is not all, the author claims every year in India many are arrested on false charges of killing of atheists and are labelled as murderers. And they are mostly members of pro-Hindu groups. So a false narrative is created and retained, argues the author.

So the million-dollar question is: Who creates the false narrative? There are many in this business, argues the author.

So let’s list those who were found dead.