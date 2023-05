Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that as per the National Hydrogen Mission of the country, Green Hydrogen/Ammonia bunkers and refuelling facilities will be established in all major ports by 2035.

Sonowal was addressing a session on PM Gati Shakti during ‘India Calling Conference 2023’ organized by the Indian Merchants Chamber in Mumbai on Saturday. Sonowal said that India is forging ahead with a speed never seen before. “It took the Indian economy 60 years to reach the US dollar 1 Trillion mark and now, in just 9 years from 2014, India is almost a three and a half Trillion Dollar economy”, said the Union Minister.

Sonowal added that Under PM Gati Shakti NMP, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has identified 101 projects worth Rs. 62,227 Crores for implementation by 2025. Out of these 101 projects, 26 projects worth Rs. 8897 Crore have been completed, 42 projects amounting to 15,343 Crore are under development and 33 projects worth Rs36638 Crore are under implementation. Out of the projects under implementation, 14 projects worth Rs 20,537 Crore are expected to be completed by Dec 2023.

Sonowal added that of 101 Gati Shakti projects, 12 projects amounting to 9867 Crores are being executed in the State of Maharashtra, out of which 3 Projects amounting to Rs. 3,165 crores have been completed. 2 projects amounting to Rs. 675 crores are under development while rest 7 projects amounting to Rs. 6,027 Crores are under implementation and expected to be completed by 2025.

Explaining the progress made under Sagarmala Project Union Sonowal said that currently, there are 802 projects worth investment of Rs. 5.4 lakh crore for implementation under the Sagarmala Programme by 2035. 228 projects worth Rs. 1,21,545 Crore have been completed and 260 projects worth Rs. 2.36 lakh Cr. are under implementation. Further, 314 projects worth Rs. 2.11 Lakh Crore are under various stages of development.