iTV Network hosts second edition of the ‘We Women Want’ conclave.

NEW DELHI: The iTV Network hosted the second edition of the “We Women Want” conclave at Taj Vivanta Ambassador, Delhi, on Monday. The programme focused on the importance of women and their role in society building. Discussions were held pointing out the need for better focus on empowerment and protection of women.

Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Network, said, “We created this platform for open conversations, free discussions, and meaningful lessons; we are here to celebrate women and their exemplary achievements.”

The event opened with women politicians speaking on “triple talaq”. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “We enacted legislation which gives women the right to question triple talaq which is unIslamic. It was unconstitutional. Quran has prevailed.”

However, Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohamad, responded by saying, “If you are criminalizing triple talaq, also criminalize those men who abandon their wives and children.”

Nida Khan, triple talaq activist, said, “Fatwa can’t be granted to a particular person as they did with me. We were socially boycotted. Radicals entered my home and bullied me in court.”

Subsequently, a discussion was held with several women victims. It was said that most of the laws exist only on paper. A panelist said, “On several occasions, women have to come out and stand for themselves to push the system to get the work done. So many women have fought for triple talaq, and so many women have taken revolutionary steps to demand justice for law, which shows how strong women are.”

The second panel which had women police officials talked about their experiences while dealing with uncertainties on the ground level and also talked about how important it is to have women police workforce. Constable Sonika from Delhi Police said, “It’s easy for a woman victim to express herself in front of a woman officer. That’s why Delhi Police is recruiting women on a large scale.”

Another policewoman talked about the trauma women go through when they face heinous crimes. “And when there is a grave situation like when small child has been raped, it is so hard to face such a thing. She doesn’t know what has happened and then we have to face their parents as well. We feel very bad about it,” she said.

While speaking about women education and women health, AAP minister Atishi Marlena said, “Only 20% of women are working in India; 80% of girls drop out of school and 20% of women are malnourished.”

Sunil Grover, actor and comedian, said, “Only a woman can multitask. Man can’t pull off multiple things. Men are just a shadow of women. They basically run the world.”