Sitting in a holy and Vedanta teaching ashram on the banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh, a question was put to a gyani ( wise and learned) sanyasi:

Q: Swamiji, if all desires are binding and need to be dropped for liberation, then how can one live? Even a desire for coffee, tea or water is a desire.

The answer that followed was quite analytical and well reasoned out, as in all Vedantic tradition.

A: There are three kinds of desires. The first kind come under the category of non-binding desires, which rightly may be termed as “preferences”. For example, when a man is asked “will you have coffee or tea?” and he replies “coffee”, it is a preference. But if coffee is unavailable he is quite comfortable with the other option, tea. It doesn’t cause a single ruffle to his poise.

The second category of desire is the one that binds. If the man is stuck on the choice of coffee, and his equilibrium is disturbed when denied his choice, then it is a binding desire. Any desire that disturbs and puts a shackle on you and chains your mind is a “binding desire”.

The third category is the desire for Moksha (liberation), which is a very strong desire. Interestingly, this is neither binding nor non-binding. This strong desire for liberation, which propels an earnest seeker to work hard and yearn to achieve it, yet cannot be termed “binding” as it ultimately sets you free.

It cannot also be termed as non-binding as it binds you to it very strongly till finally achieved. Termed as a golden shackle in Vedanta, it binds till you achieve it. These shackles fall off on their own as one breaks the cage of individuality (jeev bhav), and spreads one’s wings to freedom, Moksha, eternal liberation.

