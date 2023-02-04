Sapna toiled in order to turn her dream to shine in life, into reality. She did not allow chains of oppressive tradition, labelling her as an impure outcaste, to rob her of the joy of living. Her inspiration was the life of a lady who found herself in multiple bondages and was healed when she touched Jesus.

This lady had been bleeding for twelve years; doctors could not help her and she found herself ritually unclean, financially bankrupt and absolutely alone. However, she believed in the power of Jesus to heal her. This lady was not permitted to enter public space lest her presence make others unclean.

Her act of entering the forbidden space, though quietly, in order to be healed, was her way of protesting against the chains that held her captive; her faith gave her courage to act. She believed that in touching Jesus, the Holy One, she would become pure.

Jesus, though, never considered her impure; in fact, Jesus said we should not call impure what God has made pure. The compassion of Jesus transcended the constructed boundaries and this was an inspiration to Sapna.

Though the lady acted quietly, Jesus raised the question: “‘Who touched me?’ Then the woman, knowing what had happened to her, came and fell at his feet and, trembling with fear, told him the whole truth. He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be free from your suffering.” (Mark 5:24-34). Jesus restored her dignity by calling her ‘daughter’ and declaring it to the world so everyone knew that she was fully healed in body, mind and soul.

People often express dissent through public expressions of protest, particularly when they feel a lack of power or prohibition to act in order to change a decision or action of the traditions impacting them.

Like Sapna we must act in faith; Jesus is there for us to restore us to wholeness.