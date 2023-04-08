Only the melodious songs of birds disturbs the serenity of my morning peace. This forced ceasing of activity unfolds upon my turbulent senses like a healing balm. The brain cells themselves find peace, the coiled nerves unwind, the blood flows gently and the heart relaxes. This stillness is not just physical, the mind as well retreats from its habitual fetish of “ what shall I do next?” Or “ where to, or whom to shall I rush next?” Seclusion makes us rethink our lives of sick hurry and mad pursuits. The true meaning of life surfaces only in the still moments of balmy silence . New depths of our being unravel, creativity gurgles up and the mind longs for a completeness that eradicates the deep seated hungers of the soul.

So, I am alone but not lonely. For sometime, let’s break away from our usual everyday, chaotic, nudging routine slavery. Isolation can bring about a sort of de-addiction to objects ,situations and people. There are withdrawal symptoms at first but we soon wing out into richer ways of living. Surprisingly, we learn to love the freedom that detachment gifts, and revalue the lost treasure of valuable Time! The isolation and non- motion of the body forces the mind to unlearn its conditioning and hackneyed ways of thought. The mind slowly dares to venture into unknown paths to discover the Ultimate Truth, the Reality behind the masked appearance and disappearance of names and forms. “Everything has its price, ‘tis true, but few things have their value”, says Dr. Paul Brunton. The situation today is ripe to learn the value of contemplation in the rare luxury of de-curfewed time. There is a huge value to the peace that descends gently as you sit languidly embracing nature, not feeling ‘alone ‘ but feeling ‘all one’!

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi. Email: prarthnasaran@gmail.com