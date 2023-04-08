Sunita’s love for gardening picturizes Easter as a story of three gardens; Eden, Gethsemane and the New Earth. Yes, the transformed New Earth will be without pain, sorrow, thorns and thistles because Jesus rose from the dead even as God promised, “Behold I make everything new” (Rev. 21:5). Hallelujah, we look forward with rock-solid hope wherein God dwells in His creation. Having left the path of grace and being deceived by Satan’s promise, Adam and Eve considered their self-sufficient nature good enough for life’s flourishing. Wilderness crept into the garden with devasting results as violence, exclusion, pride, and power games became the order of the day; sounds familiar.

Into a world turned against its Creator, God made His dwelling place in the person of Jesus Christ, full of grace and truth. Then Jesus entered the wilderness in humility to challenge the kingdom of Satan, where he fasted for forty days and overcame Satan’s temptations. Jesus inaugurated the kingdom of God – to transform the wilderness into its pristine glory. We see Jesus agonising in the garden of Gethsemane, aware of his painful betrayal by Judas. He would endure His coming arrest, torture, and crucifixion. He prayed, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will” (Matt. 26:39). We learn that even when we might not understand everything going on or are unsure about our next step, we can trust our heavenly Father who controls all things and will make all things new. From Gethsemane to Golgotha, Jesus sacrificed Himself for our sins and rose again victorious from the grave, defeating sin, Satan, and death. Today He offers forgiveness of sin to every repentant heart. Jesus unleashed in history the power of the kingdom of God. One day we will taste the fullness of His kingdom when God dwells with His people on earth. God’s purposes are always fulfilled. Trust Him. Hallelujah, Jesus has risen! He is risen indeed.