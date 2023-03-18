Ashish is grateful that God treats him differently, while people often dismiss him or even write him off when he does not meet their standards or expectations. God, who is love, is also patient. God’s Spirit time and again convicts, offering an opportunity to change, repent and make a fresh beginning, and this truth is clearly illustrated in the gospel for the third Sunday of Lent.

Herein we reflect on the gospel; that the orchard owner is quick to uproot and cut down the fig tree because it bears no fruit. However, the gardener gives the tree yet another chance to mature and produce fruit. (Luke 13:6-9).

If you want to change, God will always give you another chance. Are you going to take it? The prophets often pleaded with people who went astray to wake up to their opportunity to repent. God offers us forgiveness of our sins through Jesus.

But to receive that gift, we must repent of our sins before the Lord. We should not put off repenting because it might be too late. What fruit is God looking for? It certainly has to begin with the fruit of the Spirit, mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23, But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.

Realising his shortcoming, Ashish prays, “dear heavenly Father, speak to me. You look for fruit in me, for signs of love in my life. I turn to you and rely on your patience to help me. Remove the stubble and add manure in my life, even when it hurts. You alone know how to make something good of my life.” The voice of God calls, “Come back to me with all your heart, for I am compassionate.” You call us by our name and wait for us to return to You just as the prodigal son did. Ashish continues to wake up each morning, praying, reading God’s word and asking God for the empowerment of the Holy Spirit.