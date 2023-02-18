Reena Desai rejoices in experiencing the presence of God in her life. She is the temple of God, and the Spirit of God dwells in her (1 Cor.3:16), and she exercises the power of the Holy Spirit that is hers. Many are blessed by her testimony of how Jesus transformed her life from being self-centred to becoming God-centred. Her life is a witness to God’s pervading peace and power. And how important is the peace of God, especially when our life encounters a bumpy road?

The peace Jesus gives has kept Reena hopeful even when her life passes through tunnels of darkness, difficulty and despair. In such times, Reena turns in silence and solitude, seeking the presence of God to discern what God is saying to her.

God reaches down to us in His gracious love and compassion, plants His cross beside our crosses of pain, and embraces us. Reena doesn’t allow pain and fear to become a Goliath to overpower her. She knows from experience that the antidote to fear is faith and unshakable trust in the love of God. Reena knows from the Scriptures, a God who cannot suffer cannot love either. The prophet Isaiah describes Jesus as ‘a man of sorrows and well acquainted with grief (Isaiah 53:3). Even in the darkest seasons of life, we can always turn to Jesus, our Lord, Saviour and Friend and find the power we need.

As Christ’s disciples, we have our share of suffering in this hurting and broken world. However, Reena has something the world does not have. She has resurrection hope which is precious because it enables her to endure trials joyfully and victoriously. Our hardships are a refiner’s fire which removes all impurities and, like the Pentecost experience, empowers us to declare the mighty works of God. When we go through times of suffering, we trust in God and put our hope in Him alone. Let’s not give in to despair; God’s promises in Jesus are ‘Yes and Amen.’