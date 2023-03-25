A nine-year-old talks about Elon Musk being the richest man in the world.

India…World…

This time it is a motley group of a dozen children between eight to about 16-17 years in a semi-rural area. Some study in government schools, some in English-medium private schools.

In the first attempt, standard teacher-school practice saw them go straight to a computer or tablet—the Internet. The given information source for all school study now. Neither mentors nor the children themselves conceived of considering “thinking” and putting down their own thoughts.

So, yes, a lot of “general knowledge” that may or may not be retained a few days down the line. The point being what came up on the top in Google and caught their interest.

India being the second-most populous country in the world is common knowledge.

Many seemed fascinated with various World Days—Environment, Heart, Health.

One child spotted that the tiger is the national animal of India.

Others found information like: Most crops of the world are grown in India; the most educated country in the world is the United Kingdom; the world’s most popular tourist destination is the Pyramid of Giza.

Where things went awry were clear examples of “swallowing” information without the capacity for analysis or guided tutoring. “World” got mixed up with “planet” for some. As one child excitedly “found”, scientists claim the “world” is 4.5 billion years old.

For many of the others, internet showed the Nile as the longest river of the world. The line that it was “thought” to be or has been contested was missed. So, no one reached details about the Amazon River.

Between these two, fall some of the sweetest answers.

I live in India (like a proud statement!).

India is a land of many saints and leaders.

India is a beautiful country.

I love my country.

Though confused with planet:

Earth is a planet that is also called the Blue Planet. It is a living planet. It has three layers.

On the second attempt, the same group was channelized to express their own thoughts. Some still used the tablet as a trigger but a different set of revelations did come through. It is easy to spot one from the other.

India:

A lot of people in India use Ayurvedic medicines. Ayurvedic medicines have no side effects.

Over 70% of the world’s spices are grown in India.

Many mentioned the fact that a lot of festivals are celebrated in India. It seems not much has changed since Tagore wrote about how when people in villages go for the local fair, they leave their sickle and hoe behind and are on holiday. Celebration is part of life, being an all-consuming factor in these disadvantaged lives.

A hilarious point was that Tea and Pakoras (fritters) are consumed in great quantities in India.

A nine-year-old talks about Elon Musk being the richest man in the world.

Another nine-year-old mentions that he likes the United States the most. The reason being that “a lot of things are available there”. There is an overall overwhelming awareness about the wealth of Dubai and the US.

Also a tendency to believe that the best education is to be found in the US.

Some noted that there are many people in the world who migrate from one country to another for work.

One child pointedly mentions that the Constitution of India should be as strict as that of “other” countries.

Another: There is no respect for talent in India.

The world has strict rules. This is understood by another child’s statement that one cannot undertake world travel without passports and visas.

So then, comes the third round—one-to-one. Much prodding, many blanks and a few highlights.

INDIA

I love my country because of its natural habitat, the beauty of nature everywhere.

India has so many states, so many languages, different cultures.

We can find every religion of the world in India. I don’t know if any other country is like that.

Criminals in India are let off too easily and commit crime again.

WORLD

I would love to travel to South Korea to meet Black Pink and BTS. (K-Pop in village India!)

I want to go to Japan because I find their technology very impressive.

I want to go to an island in an ocean that is not inhabited by man-eating “junglees” (euphemism for indigenous tribes).

The maximum education is available in the US.

***

By the end, the stumping statement to leave one speechless was: How and when was India formed?

Time to think when and how critical thinking can be regenerated in India.

Neelima Mathur is an India-based Executive Producer, Researcher, Writer, Mentor and Trainer for documentary and NGO films. She is also Festival Director of the Lakeside Doc Festival.