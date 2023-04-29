John learnt the hard way that contentment and joy in marriage comes from the grace of God. The only thing God called ‘not good’ was for Adam to stay alone; although he enjoyed communicating with God, he needed a partner’s grace for marriage to be fulfilling. God performed the first marriage between a man and a woman. Grace, in simple words, means outside help. Marriage also needs tons of grace from God, your circle of friends and spouse. We need to allow others to speak words of grace into our life.

As a couple, John and Kiran knew each other’s past, and they realised that to rake up past mistakes only breeds misery, contempt and anger, which Satan enjoys and the Holy Spirit is grieved. The Bible teaches if you forgive others, you will be forgiven (Luke 6:37). Never go to sleep with an argument unsettled. “Don’t let the sun go down while you are still angry (Ephesians 4:26 ). Be genuine in encouraging and appreciating your spouse; you will be amazed at the response. The wise man “rejoices in the wife of your youth” (Pro. 5:18).

Do not try to remake or change your spouse into something other than what God has designed them to be. Give them the freedom to grow in Christ at their pace. Being a cranky grouch does not encourage a happy marriage.

Love your spouse, cherish and respect them. Hugs and kisses every day will work wonders in your married life. The wisdom of the wise King Solomon noted in the Bible is when a wife tells her husband, “Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth— for your love is more delightful than wine” (Songs of Solomon1:2). Don’t use faith, the Bible, or God as a hammer. God did not send His Son into the world to condemn it but to save it (John 3:17 ). Let the self-sacrificial love of Christ guide you. Have a grace-filled marriage!