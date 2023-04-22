The Modi government has done well to ignore the ex-Governor’s not so gentle recklessness.

Those who hold important positions carry a heavy burden on their shoulders. They are individuals who are generally called VIPs—Very Important Persons.

Governors in India do not, as far as I gather, take the oath of secrecy. Yet, they are required to be exceptionally discreet and careful.

That a Governor who does not have amicable relations with the Chief Minister invites avoidable discord. Tact is a virtue that the entire ruling establishment must practise.

Recently a former Governor gave an interview to Karan Thapar, an outstanding interviewer in the country. He was interviewing Shri Satpal Malik, who has had the unique distinction of holding the Governorship of four states. His services to the powerful Jat community are only too well known. Karan Thapar’s job is to be as aggressive as possible and that he does with professional dexterity.

Karan Thapar, as always, had done his homework. The more he provoked the former and experienced ex-Governor, Shri Satpal Malik perhaps did not see through what Karan Thapar was getting at. He was provoking Shri Malik on Pulwama. He, in my judgement, should have been much more cautious in his responses on Kashmir, which I believe is still on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Shri Malik, whom I know well, could have been more cautious. Kashmir is too delicate an issue at the best of times.

Since Shri Malik is not an unknown person, his words and observations carry some weight. If I am not mistaken Pakistan welcomed some of the former Governor’s off the cuff answers. Some of these might have reached anti India elements at the UN.

To my utter surprise, Shri Malik had a dig at the Prime Minister too. The Prime Minister made him Governor, not of one or two but of four states. The Modi government has done well to ignore the ex-Governor’s not so gentle recklessness.

How does a Governor deal with an uncooperative and over verbal Chief Minister? With tact, wisdom, patience and good cheer. Shri Dhankhar displayed all these qualities while Governor of West Bengal.

The game of cricket was a purely British invention. One of the well-known phrases is closely connected with cricket: “It’s not cricket”.

Next was invented the word Ashes. This pertained to the Test matches between England and Australia, alternately.

The first Indian to break the racial barrier was the legendry Ranjit Singh, popularly known as Ranji (he was ADC to Maharaja Rajendra Singh of Patiala during the closing years of the 19th century).

The IPL has made cricket stand on its head. A test player before the arrival of Mr Kerry Packer of Australia (he invented the one-day game) did not earn much. Packer changed that and introduced the one-day game.

Till the early 1920s, hardly a non-white could be seen on English, Australian, New Zealand or South African playing grounds.

By the end of World War II, sporting democracy arrived on the scene. The West Indies, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Bengal joined the club as permanent participants. For a short while, Kenya and Zimbabwe played international cricket, but no longer so.

The country that now plays the most cricket is India. Cricketers are auctioned at huge prices. The not too wealthy, become rich overnight. The IPL runs on professional lines. Nothing seems to go wrong. The ten participating teams apparently travel and live in comfort.

The TV audiences run into crores. Not a seat is vacant in any stadium. Umpires and commentators are paid vast amounts. The ten teams have back-breaking schedules. Even at my age (94 next month), I watch matches till midnight. Cricket is both a great sport, superb entertainer and talent attracter.

The great Brain Lara travels all the way from the West Indies to become a coach.

I should inform readers that from next month my column will appear twice a month.