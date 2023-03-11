How perfect is His planning! Do you worry as to who will breathe for you when you are fast asleep? For that matter, are you even conscious of who keeps breathing for you all day?

Does it happen only because you worry about it? You eat up to your tonsils and go to sleep, then He digests it for you all night, working ceaselessly to put iron, calcium, protein and vitamins where the body needs them, so that we may carry on our business next morning.

It is His pre-planning that creates the milk in the mother’s body as soon as the new baby is born. She doesn’t create or cook the milk.

Do you plan to fall in love with a particular person or that you are forcefully drawn, helplessly attracted to even against your right thinking? This power of procreation is given by him. He sees to it that his world exists. Can you even will yourself to stop the excretions from your body?

There is a miraculous hidden power, a super intelligence that runs the show second to second. It is His power on which the heart continuously beats for seventy-five or eighty years. Did you ever worry that if you don’t make it beat who will? Have you not been more than sure that it will? Oh! Why then does one’s mind not rest in the thought that “He’s a good fellow and it’ll all be well”?

The God given power of the mind when turned to introspect jerks you out of negative thought and compels you to understand that there are many forces at play in this beautiful existence of yours and all beyond your ken. The certainty of this super intelligence draws the fangs out of the poisonous worry serpent. Yet, worrying is surely in our hands, and that we do best. Buy one worrying thought and the next ten are free.

Prarthana Saran, President, Chinmaya Mission Delhi.